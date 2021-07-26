Today in Pictures, July 26, 2021

Thunderstorms cause flooding in London, Britain, PM Lee visits Ang Mo Kio, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
35 min ago
A pedestrian crosses through deep water on a flooded road in The Nine Elms district of London, Britain, on July 25, 2021, during heavy rain.
A pedestrian crosses through deep water on a flooded road in The Nine Elms district of London, Britain, on July 25, 2021, during heavy rain.PHOTO: AFP
Minister Lee Hsien Loong greeting Madam Ng Kah Noi, 69, and Mr Koh Kiang How, 73, who both own Koh Huat Heng Minimart, at Block 456 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, on July 25, 2021. Mandatory Covid-19 testing is being conducted for residents of the block, wher
Minister Lee Hsien Loong greeting Madam Ng Kah Noi, 69, and Mr Koh Kiang How, 73, who both own Koh Huat Heng Minimart, at Block 456 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, on July 25, 2021. Mandatory Covid-19 testing is being conducted for residents of the block, where the Ministry of Health is investigating likely Covid-19 transmission. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Australia’s Ariarne Titmus wins the 400m freestyle final, beating rival US swimming great Katie Ledecky, to clinch the gold medal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 26, 2021.
Australia’s Ariarne Titmus wins the 400m freestyle final, beating rival US swimming great Katie Ledecky, to clinch the gold medal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 26, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
A handout photo made available by the Department of Information of Malaysia shows Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (R) speaking during a special five-day sitting at the Malaysian Houses of Parliament headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, o
A handout photo made available by the Department of Information of Malaysia shows Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (R) speaking during a special five-day sitting at the Malaysian Houses of Parliament headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 26, 2021. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA EPA-EFE
Soldiers from The High Command of Chemicals under Vietnam's Ministry of National Defence spray disinfectant throughout a street as a precaution against the coronavirus, in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 26, 2021. Vietnam is facing a fourth Covid-19 wave.
Soldiers from The High Command of Chemicals under Vietnam's Ministry of National Defence spray disinfectant throughout a street as a precaution against the coronavirus, in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 26, 2021. Vietnam is facing a fourth Covid-19 wave.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This photo taken on July 25, 2021 shows a man riding a bicycle as waves, caused by Typhoon In-Fa further down the Chinese coast, surge over a barrier along the seacoast in Qingdao in China's eastern Shandong province.
This photo taken on July 25, 2021 shows a man riding a bicycle as waves, caused by Typhoon In-Fa further down the Chinese coast, surge over a barrier along the seacoast in Qingdao in China's eastern Shandong province.PHOTO: AFP
Filipinos ride a makeshift cart along a flooded road in Las Pinas city, Metro Manila, Philippines, on July 24, 2021.
Filipinos ride a makeshift cart along a flooded road in Las Pinas city, Metro Manila, Philippines, on July 24, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Mr Kalai Vanan, co-chief executive of the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), moving two cages housing rescued birds on July 24, 2021, at the group’s Wildlife Rescue Centre in Sungei Tengah.
Mr Kalai Vanan, co-chief executive of the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), moving two cages housing rescued birds on July 24, 2021, at the group’s Wildlife Rescue Centre in Sungei Tengah. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
People pray as screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate the Buddhist Lent Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, amid the coronavirus disease outbreaks, in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, on July 24,
People pray as screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate the Buddhist Lent Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, amid the coronavirus disease outbreaks, in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, on July 24, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People enjoy a balloon ride during the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, U.S., July 24, 2021.
People enjoy a balloon ride during the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, U.S., July 24, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
