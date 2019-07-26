Today in Pictures, July 26, 2019

A couple waiting for mud covering their bodies to dry at the salt lakes near the Black Sea town of Burgas in Bulgaria; people gathering for a silent protest vigil against the Trump administration's immigration policies and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency on the main course of the Oculus in Lower Manhattan in New York and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
