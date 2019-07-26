Today in Pictures, July 26, 2019

A couple waiting for mud covering their bodies to dry at the salt lakes near the Black Sea town of Burgas in Bulgaria; people gathering for a silent protest vigil against the Trump administration's immigration policies and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency on the main course of the Oculus in Lower Manhattan in New York and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A couple waiting for mud on their bodies to dry at the salt lakes near the Black Sea town of Burgas in Bulgaria on July 25, 2019. Thousands visit the red salt lakes for mud baths, which are believed to help heal muscular disorders and rheumatism.PHOTO: AFP
People gathering for a silent protest vigil against the Trump administration's immigration policies and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency on the main concourse of the Oculus in Lower Manhattan, New York, on 25 July 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A masked dancer participating in the Tastuanes (an indigenous pre-Columbian word for "leaders"), a Catholic feast to venerate Santo Santiago (St James the Apostle), in Tonala, Jalisco State, Mexico, on July 25, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Models posing for a picture backstage before going on the runway during designer Sulakshana Monga's fashion show at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 in partnership with HT in New Delhi, India, on July 25, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
The sun setting behind a Ferris wheel at the Olympiapark in Munich, southern Germany, on July 25, 2019. A ferocious heatwave that has broken temperature records across Europe has sparked concerns about public health and new misery for rail travellers, whose holiday plans have been badly affected.PHOTO: DPA
A crime scene investigator working at a police station in Santiago, Chile, on July 25, 2019, after a bomb exploded, leaving five police officers injured.PHOTO: AFP
A woman standing in La Cumbre after a snowstorm near La Paz, Bolivia, on July 25, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A section of a print of the Brookes Slave Ship diagram dated 1791 is part of the collection on display at the Wilberforce House Museum in Hull, Britain, on July 5, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Commuters on rickshaw and motorbikes moving through floodwaters after rain in Lahore, Pakistan, on July 25, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
An installation entitked "Mesocosmic Indoor Overture" by British artist Heather Phillipson on display at the exhibition 'Garden of Earthly Delights' in the Martin Gropius Bau in Berlin, Germany, on 25 July 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
