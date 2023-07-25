The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, July 25, 2023
A Colombian fan with her dazzling headdress during the Women’s World Cup in Sydney, a hundred Alphorn players perform in the Swiss Alps, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iiMs
A Colombian fan with her dazzling headdress during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 match between Colombia and South Korea in Sydney, Australia on July 25.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Approximately one hundred Alphorn players perform together on the final day of the 22th International Alphorn Festival on the mountain pasture of Tracouet, 2,200 metres up in the Swiss Alps above Nendaz on July 23. The wind instrument, which is a part of Swiss folklore, is made of wood with a cup-shaped mouthpiece.
PHOTO : AFP
Asylum-seeking migrants walk in the Rio Grande river as they look for an opening in the wire fence to land on U.S. soil in Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S. on July 24.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Festival goers dance to the set of British DJ Mandidextrous as she performs on the Belleville stage during the 46th edition of the Paleo Festival in Nyon, Switzerland, early on July 22. The Paleo is an open-air music festival with an estimate 250,000 spectators in six days and will take place from 18 to 23 July.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
This photo , released on July 23 shows children playing at a World War II memorial in Minsk, Belarus.
PHOTO : NYT
A man releases his pet pigeon in order to train to fly to the finish line in Jakarta on July 25.
PHOTO : AFP
This picture shows an icon in Transfiguration Cathedral damaged as a result of a missile strike in Odesa a day before, prior service on July 24, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
PHOTO : AFP
A mermaid cosplayer is pulled ny a pirate outside the convention center during San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, on July 22.
PHOTO : AFP
An activist performs a dance on July 22, in Santiago, Chile, as relatives and supporters carry effigies of detainees and missing people who were among at least 119 opponents of the Pinochet dictatorship disappeared by the Chilean secret police in 1975.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Australia's Kaylee McKeown in action during the Women's 100m Backstroke heats in the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Japan on July 24.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A woman takes picture of the rainbow after heavy rain in Sopot, Poland on July 24.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top