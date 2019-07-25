Today in Pictures, July 25, 2019

Mexico's Sergio Guzman takes a practice dive ahead of the men's high diving event during the 2019 World Championships at Chosun University in Gwangju, South Korea; French inventor Franky Zapata flies on a Flyboard during a demonstration as he prepares to cross the English channel from Sangatte in France to Dover, at the Saint-Inglevert aerodrome near Calais, France and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Mexico's Sergio Guzman takes a practice dive ahead of the men's high diving event during the 2019 World Championships at Chosun University in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 24, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
French street artists of company Qualite Street perform Galactic during the 44th edition of the Paleo Festival, in Nyon, Switzerland, on July 24, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The pack rides past a field of lavender during the seventeenth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Pont du Gard and Gap, in Gap, on July 24, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
French inventor Franky Zapata flies on a Flyboard during a demonstration as he prepares to cross the English channel from Sangatte in France to Dover, at the Saint-Inglevert aerodrome near Calais, France, on July 24, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Horses run on the grassland of Ujimqin in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, on July 21, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
An Indian man drives through a flooded street during heavy rain in Mira road, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, on 24 July, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Swimmers compete in the 18th Fina World Swimming Championships - Women's 200m Butterfly Semi-Finals in Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, South Korea, on July 24, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Rohingya man carries a bamboo pole at Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, on July 23, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Morning sun bathes the landscape in a golden light as a stork flies over a meadow in Riedlingen-Daugendorf, southern Germany, on July 24, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
People are silhouetted against the setting sun at El Mirador de la Alemana (The viewpoint of the German), as the summer's second heatwave hits Spain, in Malaga, southern Spain, on July 24, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
