Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille (second from right) with Western Cape Premier Helen Zille (left) unveil a bronze statue of former president and Nobel Peace laureate, Nelson Mandela, at the City Hall balcony in Cape Town, South Africa, July 24, 2018. The statue is positioned on the balcony where Nelson Mandela stood when he gave his first address as a free man following his release from 27 years in prison on February 11, 1990. The sculpture has been created by artists Xhanti Mpakama and Barry Jackson.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE