Today in Pictures, July 24, 2019

People queue to dive into the landmark sea pool of Saint-Malo, Brittany, France; Japan's Daiya Seto competes in a heat for the men's 200m butterfly event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Centre in Gwangju, South Korea, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

People queuing to dive into the landmark sea pool of Saint-Malo, Brittany, in France on July 23 as a new heatwave blasted into northern Europe that could set records in several countriesPHOTO: AFP
Children running from waves at sunset on Brazil's famous Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, on July 23.PHOTO: REUTERS
Smoke from wildfire shrouding the Yenisei River area outside the Siberian village of Sizaya in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, on July 22. Vast swathes of the Arctic are suffering from "unprecedented" wildfires sparked by high temperatures. PHOTO: REUTERS
A driveable, full-size Bugatti Chiron car made out of Lego Technic blocks on display at an exhibition in Moscow's Gorky Park, on July 23. The model, which is made out of over one million Lego pieces and weights 1,500kg with a top speed of 20kmh, is on display till Aug 4.PHOTO: AFP
A themed installation at the Fancy Kaleidoscope Exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, on July 23. The show, which runs until Sept 22 Sept, features kaleidoscopes, kaleidoscope-themed designs and installations as well as pressed-flower artwork.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Participants at the Santa Claus World Congress, which ends on July 26, enjoying their annual saltwater footbath at Bellevue Strand, in Bakken, north of Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 23.PHOTO: AFP
China's Wu Bin (left) taking on Gerek Meinhardt of the US in the quarter-final of the men's foil team event at the FIE World Fencing Championships in Budapest, on July 23.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People interacting with a display at an exhibition by Argentinian artist Leandro Erlich entitled "The Confines of the Great Void" at the Cafa Art Museum in Beijing, on July 23.PHOTO: AFP
Local Turkana men standing next to a dam built to help refugees and locals in agriculture and livestock in the Kalobeyei settlement, adjacent to Kakuma Refugee Camp in Turkana county, Kenya, on June 25. The settlement was opened in 2016 after the camp could not cope with the influx of South Sudanese refugees. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Japan's Daiya Seto competing in a heat for the men's 200m butterfly event at the 2019 Fina World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Centre in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 23.PHOTO: AFP
