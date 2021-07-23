Today in Pictures, July 23, 2021

Japan gears up for opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, flooding continues in Henan, China, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
People crowd around the Olympic Rings monument near the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan July 23, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
The Singapore contingent housed above China at the Athletes Village for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on July 22, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
The 5,300 square metre Plaza at the Olympic Village is made of about 40,000 pieces of timber donated by 63 municipalities in Japan, July 22, 2021.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
People ride the front of a wheel loader to cross a flooded street following heavy rains which caused flooding and claimed the lives of at least 33 people earlier in the week, in the city of Zhengzhou in China's Henan province on July 23, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A worker sits next to destroyed railway tracks and a mattress hanging over a passenger information disposal at the train station of Dernau near Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, western Germany, on July 22, 2021, days after heavy rain and floods caused major damage in the Ahr region.PHOTO: AFP
The normally busy Orchard Road was quiet in the late afternoon on 22 July 2021 which marked the first day of a return to stricter measures to halt the spread of Covid-19 in the community. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KHALID BABA
This picture taken on July 22, 2021, shows people (bottom) waving goodbye as passengers make their way through the departure gates of Hong Kong's International Airport. Twice a day Hong Kong's virtually deserted airport fills with the sound of tearful goodbyes as residents fearful for their future under China's increasingly authoritarian rule start a new life overseas, mostly in Britain. PHOTO: AFP
Sri Lankan Buddhist devotees pray during a religious observance on a full moon day at a temple in the Kelaniya suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 23, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This photo taken on July 20, 2021 shows scores of taxis left in a company parking lot, after drivers were unable to pay rent on them due to the economic hardship of Covid-19 and more than a year of no incoming foreign tourism, in Bangkok. PHOTO: AFP
A photo issued on July 23, 2021, shows the Cordouan lighthouse at night off the coast of Le Verdon-sur-Mer, southwestern France on June 10, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
