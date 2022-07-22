Today in Pictures, July 22, 2022

Hundreds of storks stand at a landfill in the outskirts of Pinto near Madrid on July 14, 2022. - What was only a stopover in their migration has become their destination. More and more storks are stopping in Spain, where they find abundant food in landfills. This allows them to avoid a dangerous crossing of the Strait of Gibraltar between the southern tip of Spain and northern Africa. A mere 14 kilometres above the sea, but very demanding because of the strong winds.

PHOTO: AFP