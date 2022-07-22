The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, July 22, 2022
A fish on display for sale at fish market next to the Buriganga River in Dhaka, Hundreds of storks stand at a landfill in the outskirts of Pinto near Madrid and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
31 min ago
People look at a fish on display for sale at fish market next to the Buriganga River in Dhaka on July 21, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
An aerial photo taken with a drone shows the motifs of two knights and the word peace related to the Ukraine conflict in a maize field on the Luenemann farm in Selm near Luenen, Germany, 21 July 2022. Every year, farmer Benedikt Luenemann creates a labyrinth in his three hectares maize field with a motif on current events or topics. Russian troops on 24 February 2022 entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis.
PHOTO: EPA
People walk around during a media preview of the Tyama exhibition at Melbourne Museum in Melbourne, Australia, 22 July 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
An unidentified man poses for photographs during the opening of Comic Con 2022, in San Diego, California, USA, 21 July 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
Turkish police detain protesters during the seventh anniversary of the 2015 Suruc bombing in Istanbul, Turkey, 20 July 2022. At least 32 people were killed and some 100 wounded in a suicide bomb blast outside a cultural center in Suruc, Sanliurfa province, on 20 July 2015.
PHOTO: EPA
This image obtained from NASA and taken by the Mars Perseverance rover on July 12, 2022, show debris from the landing gear from the rovers entry and descent to the Martian surface.
PHOTO: NASA
Ukrainian service members fire a shell from a M777 Howitzer at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv Region, Ukraine July 21, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Hundreds of storks stand at a landfill in the outskirts of Pinto near Madrid on July 14, 2022. - What was only a stopover in their migration has become their destination. More and more storks are stopping in Spain, where they find abundant food in landfills. This allows them to avoid a dangerous crossing of the Strait of Gibraltar between the southern tip of Spain and northern Africa. A mere 14 kilometres above the sea, but very demanding because of the strong winds.
PHOTO: AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
