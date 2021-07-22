Today in Pictures, July 22, 2021

Singapore reverts back to phase two, queues for free Covid-19 self-test kits at Haig Road, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
2 min ago
People observe safe distancing as they queue to buy food at Tiong Bahru Market on the first day of the dine-in ban as seen in a photo taken on July 22, 2021. Singapore reverted back to phase two (heightened alert), with tighter measures in place to c
People observe safe distancing as they queue to buy food at Tiong Bahru Market on the first day of the dine-in ban as seen in a photo taken on July 22, 2021. Singapore reverted back to phase two (heightened alert), with tighter measures in place to curb the worsening Covid-19 situation. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
People queueing for antigen rapid test kits at Block 5 Haig Road on July 21, 2021. The self-test kits are for individuals who had visited four markets and food centres in the past 14 days – Cheng San Market and Cooked Food Centre, Chong Boon Market
People queueing for antigen rapid test kits at Block 5 Haig Road on July 21, 2021. The self-test kits are for individuals who had visited four markets and food centres in the past 14 days – Cheng San Market and Cooked Food Centre, Chong Boon Market and Food Centre, Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre and Haig Road Market and Food Centre – and for residents living in the vicinity of these places. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
Staff from TFX Pacific Plaza gym covering their equipment on July 21, 2021, as they prepare for stricter Covid-19 measures from Thursday(July22).
Staff from TFX Pacific Plaza gym covering their equipment on July 21, 2021, as they prepare for stricter Covid-19 measures from Thursday(July22). PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KHALID BABA
Workers carrying out deep cleaning and disinfecting works at Chong Pang Market & Food Centre in Yishun on July 21, 2021.
Workers carrying out deep cleaning and disinfecting works at Chong Pang Market & Food Centre in Yishun on July 21, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KHALID BABA
Workers carrying out deep cleaning and disinfecting works at Haig Road Market and Food Centre on July 21, 2021.
Workers carrying out deep cleaning and disinfecting works at Haig Road Market and Food Centre on July 21, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
Cars sit in floodwaters after heavy rains hit the city of Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province on July 21, 2021.
Cars sit in floodwaters after heavy rains hit the city of Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province on July 21, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
An emergency helper walks past a damaged house on a blocked road in Rech, Rhineland-Palatinate, western Germany, on July 21, 2021, after devastating floods hit the region.
An emergency helper walks past a damaged house on a blocked road in Rech, Rhineland-Palatinate, western Germany, on July 21, 2021, after devastating floods hit the region. PHOTO: AFP
View of a beach resort as a wildfire burns on a hillside in Osoyoos, British Columbia, Canada, on July 20, 2021 in this still image taken from social media.
View of a beach resort as a wildfire burns on a hillside in Osoyoos, British Columbia, Canada, on July 20, 2021 in this still image taken from social media. PHOTO: SARA MAHONY VIA REUTERS
Thousands of dead fish float in the Boca Ciega Bay located near the mouth of Madeira Beach on July 21, 2021 in Madeira Beach, Florida. Red tide, which is formed by a type of bacteria, has killed several tons of marine life in Florida so far this year
Thousands of dead fish float in the Boca Ciega Bay located near the mouth of Madeira Beach on July 21, 2021 in Madeira Beach, Florida. Red tide, which is formed by a type of bacteria, has killed several tons of marine life in Florida so far this year. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
The head of a "Cyber Horse", made from discarded electronic bits, is seen on display near the entrance to the Cyber Week conference at Tel Aviv University, Israel, July 21, 2021.
The head of a "Cyber Horse", made from discarded electronic bits, is seen on display near the entrance to the Cyber Week conference at Tel Aviv University, Israel, July 21, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Topics: 