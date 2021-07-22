Today in Pictures, July 22, 2021

People queueing for antigen rapid test kits at Block 5 Haig Road on July 21, 2021. The self-test kits are for individuals who had visited four markets and food centres in the past 14 days – Cheng San Market and Cooked Food Centre, Chong Boon Market and Food Centre, Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre and Haig Road Market and Food Centre – and for residents living in the vicinity of these places.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH