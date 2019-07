A villager wearing a mask stands in front of a burning house at Roda village in Macao, central Portugal on July 21, 2019. Planes and helicopters joined nearly 2,000 firefighters in central Portugal on July 21, 2019 to battle huge wildfires in a mountainous region where more than 100 people died in huge blazes in 2017. Around 20 people have been injured in the blaze, including eight firefighters and 12 civilians, according to the interior ministry.

PHOTO: AFP