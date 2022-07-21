The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, July 21, 2022
British PM Johnson at Downing Street in London, FAI Paragliding World Championship in Krusevo and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
https://str.sg/wEsn
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, July 20, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Pilots fly their paragliders during the FAI Paragliding World Championship in Krusevo, North Macedonia July 20, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An elephant is pictured under a rainbow of water sprayed to cool them down while the outside temperatures have reached 30 degrees Celsius on July 20, 2022, in Copenhagen, Denmark.
PHOTO: AFP
Passengers watch from their balconies on the cruise liner MSC Seaview as it departs from Grand Harbour in Valletta, Malta July 20, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Workers stand beside a sinkhole, caused by flooding, in a major road leading into the capital after heavy rains in Yoff, district of Dakar, Senegal July 20, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A view shows trees and vegetation burning amid a fire that broke out in the Monts d'Arree in Brasparts, in Brittany, France, July 19, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents make their way through a flooded street after heavy rains in Yoff, district of Dakar, Senegal July 20, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
TODAY IN PICTURES
