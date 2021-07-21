Today in Pictures, July 21, 2021

RVHS student remembered with bouquets, floods hit Henan, China, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
River Valley High School student Lim Xin Mei, 16, who is in Secondary 4, arriving at the school with a bouquet of flowers on July 20, 2021, in memory of the Secondary 1 student killed in school on Monday. Parents, alumni and residents living nearby p
River Valley High School student Lim Xin Mei, 16, who is in Secondary 4, arriving at the school with a bouquet of flowers on July 20, 2021, in memory of the Secondary 1 student killed in school on Monday. Parents, alumni and residents living nearby placed over 60 bouquets outside the school. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/NG SOR LUAN
This photo taken on July 20, 2021 shows people wading through flood waters along a street following heavy rains in Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province.
This photo taken on July 20, 2021 shows people wading through flood waters along a street following heavy rains in Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province.PHOTO: AFP
This photo taken on July 20, 2021 shows people wading through flood waters along a street following heavy rains in Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province.
This photo taken on July 20, 2021 shows people wading through flood waters along a street following heavy rains in Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province. PHOTO: AFP
Muslims in Singapore celebrate Hari Raya Haji for the second time amidst the pandemic, with less congregants allowed in the mosques as seen in a photo taken on July 20, 2021, at Masjid Ar-Raudhah.
Muslims in Singapore celebrate Hari Raya Haji for the second time amidst the pandemic, with less congregants allowed in the mosques as seen in a photo taken on July 20, 2021, at Masjid Ar-Raudhah. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/NG SOR LUAN
Billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos is launched with three crew members aboard a New Shepard rocket on the world's first unpiloted suborbital flight from Blue Origin's Launch Site 1 near Van Horn, Texas , U.S., July 20, 2021.
Billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos is launched with three crew members aboard a New Shepard rocket on the world's first unpiloted suborbital flight from Blue Origin's Launch Site 1 near Van Horn, Texas , U.S., July 20, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
This still image taken from video by Blue Origin shows the space company's founder Jeff Bezos celebrating catching popcorn in his mouth during the July 20, 2021, space flight.
This still image taken from video by Blue Origin shows the space company's founder Jeff Bezos celebrating catching popcorn in his mouth during the July 20, 2021, space flight. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
Rescuers and police officers with a dog look for victims in a flood, in Trooz, Belgium, July 20, 2021.
Rescuers and police officers with a dog look for victims in a flood, in Trooz, Belgium, July 20, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Salvadorean soldiers take part in a deployment ceremony for the Territorial Control plan in San Salvador, El Salvador, July 19, 2021.
Salvadorean soldiers take part in a deployment ceremony for the Territorial Control plan in San Salvador, El Salvador, July 19, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo released on July 21, 2021, shows 4-year-old Nina Gomes, who was named as the youngest "Green Agent" by the Municipal Urban Cleaning Company (COMLURB), collecting garbage in the sea accompanied by her father Ricardo Gomes, marine biologist and
A photo released on July 21, 2021, shows 4-year-old Nina Gomes, who was named as the youngest "Green Agent" by the Municipal Urban Cleaning Company (COMLURB), collecting garbage in the sea accompanied by her father Ricardo Gomes, marine biologist and director of the NGO Instituto Mar Urbano, at the Praia Vermelha beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 9, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A shepherd rides a horse as he herds a flock of sheep on the mountainous Assy plateau east of Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 19, 2021.
A shepherd rides a horse as he herds a flock of sheep on the mountainous Assy plateau east of Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 19, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Topics: 