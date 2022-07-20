Today in Pictures, July 20, 2022

Sun shines through dozens of colorful umbrellas in the old town of Buedingen, Hesse, Germany, 19 July 2022. The German Weather Service (DWD) expects the heat wave to peak in the coming days, with temperatures between 34 and 38 degrees Celsius predicted in large parts of Germany. In the southwestern part of the country even the 40 degrees Celsius mark is expected to be exceeded locally.

PHOTO: EPA