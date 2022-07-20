The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, July 20, 2022
A pet pelican stands on top of a car in traffic in Kabul, heatwave in Britain and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A pet pelican stands on top of a car in traffic in Kabul on July 19, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Grounds crew members prepare the field before the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles,
PHOTO: AFP
Customers drink from glasses made of ice inside the Ice Pub in Prague, Czech Republic, July 19, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Trenton Duerksen, senior exhibition maintenance manager, cleans the Blue Whale model at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on 19 July 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
Sun shines through dozens of colorful umbrellas in the old town of Buedingen, Hesse, Germany, 19 July 2022. The German Weather Service (DWD) expects the heat wave to peak in the coming days, with temperatures between 34 and 38 degrees Celsius predicted in large parts of Germany. In the southwestern part of the country even the 40 degrees Celsius mark is expected to be exceeded locally.
PHOTO: EPA
A turret of a destroyed Russian tank T-72 is seen in a field, which is unusable for agricultural purposes due to the presence of unexploded shells and mines, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the village of Budy, in Chernihiv region, Ukraine July 5, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach, during a heatwave in Brighton, Britain, July 19, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Deer rest in the shade during hot weather at Richmond Park in London, Britain, July 19, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
