Today in Pictures, July 2, 2021

Phuket reopens to tourists, Ho Kee Pau outlets close indefinitely, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Health workers wait to administer the Covid-19 swab test at the airport as Phuket reopens to overseas tourists, allowing foreigners fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease to visit the resort island without quarantine, in Phuket, Thailand Ju
Health workers wait to administer the Covid-19 swab test at the airport as Phuket reopens to overseas tourists, allowing foreigners fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease to visit the resort island without quarantine, in Phuket, Thailand July 1, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A closed Ho Kee Pau outlet is seen at Nex on July 1, 2021. All 12 of Ho Kee Pau outlets were closed on Thursday (July 1), a day after widespread pest infestations were found on the premises of a company that supplies it with items such as dim sum, tr
A closed Ho Kee Pau outlet is seen at Nex on July 1, 2021. All 12 of Ho Kee Pau outlets were closed on Thursday (July 1), a day after widespread pest infestations were found on the premises of a company that supplies it with items such as dim sum, traditional pau and pastries. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Activist Alexandra Wong (C), also known as Grandma Wong, is taken away by police while protesting on the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain, in Hong Kong on July 1, 2021.
Activist Alexandra Wong (C), also known as Grandma Wong, is taken away by police while protesting on the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain, in Hong Kong on July 1, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Police officers detain Tibetan demonstrators during a protest against Chinese Communist Party's 100-year anniversary celebrations, outside Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, India, July 1, 2021.
Police officers detain Tibetan demonstrators during a protest against Chinese Communist Party's 100-year anniversary celebrations, outside Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, India, July 1, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Commuters walk along a platform after arriving in a special service local train following restrictions of public transportation as a part of the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus in West Bengal state, in Kolkata on July 1, 2
Commuters walk along a platform after arriving in a special service local train following restrictions of public transportation as a part of the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus in West Bengal state, in Kolkata on July 1, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Cal Fire firefighters monitor the Lava Fire as it moves through the area on July 1, 2021 in Weed, California. The Lava Fire has burned nearly 20,000 acres and is currently 19 percent contained.
Cal Fire firefighters monitor the Lava Fire as it moves through the area on July 1, 2021 in Weed, California. The Lava Fire has burned nearly 20,000 acres and is currently 19 percent contained. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A person dressed as former U.S. President Donald Trump in prison uniform walks outside the Criminal Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., July 1, 2021.
A person dressed as former U.S. President Donald Trump in prison uniform walks outside the Criminal Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., July 1, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on July 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday.
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on July 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday. PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on July 2, 2021, shows a herd of cows gathering as cellist Jacob Shaw (L) and violinist Roberta Verna (C) play a concert of classical music on June 15, 2021, in Stevns, Denmark.
A photo released on July 2, 2021, shows a herd of cows gathering as cellist Jacob Shaw (L) and violinist Roberta Verna (C) play a concert of classical music on June 15, 2021, in Stevns, Denmark. PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on July 1, 2021, shows a cyclist reflected in a broken glass mural while riding through Fort Collins, Colorado, U.S., June 4, 2021.
A photo released on July 1, 2021, shows a cyclist reflected in a broken glass mural while riding through Fort Collins, Colorado, U.S., June 4, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Topics: 