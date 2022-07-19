The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, July 19, 2022
Scientists discovered that lumpfish glow under UV light, 6,000 kilograms of seized elephant tusks following an operation that recovered the ivory and other animal body parts from a ship and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
31 min ago
https://str.sg/wENX
A water buffalo is pictured across from the Nahr Bin Omar oilfield in Iraq's southern province of Basra on July 18, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A member of the Queen's Guard receives water to drink during the hot weather, outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, July 18, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view shows a giant lifebuoy with the message 'Let's protect the Mayan jungle' installed by Greenpeace Mexico activists during a protest against the construction of section 5 of the Mayan Train, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, 18 July 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
The cross on the tower of the Archcathedral Basilica of St. Stanislaus and St. Wenceslaus on Wawel Hill is seen against the half moon above Krakow, southern Poland, 19 July 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
This aerial photo taken on July 18, 2022 shows people watching a flyboard performance as they cool off in a pool to escape the hot weather at a water park in Huaian, in China's eastern Jiangsu province.
PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters put gas in safety in the swimming pool of the 5 star hotel La Corniche in the town of Pilat sur Merle on July 18, 2022, South West of France, as smoke of a fire in La Teste de Buch is seen in background.
PHOTO: AFP
In a study published in July 2022 in the Journal of Fish Biology, scientists discovered that lumpfish glow under UV light.
PHOTO: The New York Times
Malaysia’s customs officers display some of the 6,000 kilograms of seized elephant tusks during a press conference at the Customs Complex in Port Klang in Selangor, west of Kuala Lumpur, on July 18, 2022, following an operation that recovered the ivory and other animal body parts from a ship on July 10.
PHOTO: AFP
