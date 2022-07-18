Today in Pictures, July 18, 2022

Napier Bridge is painted in the colors of a chess board in Chennai, a "Pelagia noctiluca" jellyfish on the French riviera city of Nice and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

People take a selfie at the Napier Bridge as it is painted in the colors of a chess board ahead of the 44th Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) Chess Olympiad, in Chennai, India, 17 July 2022. The Chess Olympiad will be held from 28 July to 10 August and more than 2000 players are expected to participate. PHOTO: EPA
A photograph shows a "Pelagia noctiluca" jellyfish on the French riviera city of Nice, on July 17, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A pack of riders cycles past fields of sunflowers during the 15th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 202,5 km between Rodez and Carcassonne in southern France, on July 17, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A firefighter creates a tactical fire in Louchats, as wildfires continue to spread in the Gironde region of southwestern France, July 17, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of a whale carcass lying on the beach in Mallacoota, Australia July 17, 2022 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. PHOTO: REUTERS
Germany's Lea Meyer (R) competes in the women's 3000m steeplechase heats during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 16, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A man paddles a boat wih harvested seaweed in Pangkep, South Sulawesi on July 17, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Kyrgyz soldiers perform during the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the creation of the Kyrgyzstan's National Guard at Ala-Too Square, in Bishkek on July 17, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

