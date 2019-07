Little was left of the home of a family of six after a fire swept through their fourth-floor Housing Board rental flat in Boon Lay on Monday night. Mr Che Rohisyam Che Zain, 37, returned to his two-room flat in Block 191 Boon Lay Drive in an unsuccessful attempt to salvage his belongings, July 16, 2019. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH