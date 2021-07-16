Today in Pictures, July 16, 2021

A light display in Nice, cars piled up by the water in Belgium, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Eighty-six lights are displayed at night over the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, southeastern France, on July 14, 2021, to mark the 5th anniversary of a jihadist truck attack. A man drove a truck six years ago into a crowd, killing 86 people, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group at a Bastille Day fireworks display. PHOTO: AFP
A picture taken on July 15, 2021 shows cars piled up by the water at a roundabout in the Belgian city of Verviers, after heavy rains and floods lashed western Europe, killing at least two people in Belgium.PHOTO: AFP
This picture taken on July 7, 2021 shows an aerial view of greenhouses used to plant vegetables in Cameron Highlands in Malaysia's Pahang state. Tea estates sprawling over rugged hills in Malaysia are facing a bleak future as coronavirus lockdowns cause labour shortages, decimate the vital tourism industry and sap demand.PHOTO: AFP
Ardi Novriansyah, 41, a volunteer undertaker, wears personal protective equipment as he takes a short-break while carrying the coffin of 64-year-old Yoyoh Sa'diah who passed away due to complications related to COVID-19 whilst isolating at her home in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia, July 8, 2021. Ardi says his interest in humanity led him to take such a difficult job along with the camaraderie with his fellow volunteers. "What's important is that we have a desire to help as volunteers, for humanity." PHOTO: REUTERS
A man wades through a waterlogged street with a bicycle after heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India, July 16, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Passengers rest while riding the Palma-Soller train in the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca on July 14, 2021. Inaugurated in 1912, the Palma-Soller railway line is one of the oldest routes still in operation in Spain. The wagons and locomotives retain their original designs, with maintenance and repairs carried out in the railway's own workshops, respecting the initial model. PHOTO: AFP
Dead fish on the dry lake bed of Little Washoe Lake on July 15, 2021 in Washoe City, Nevada, USA. According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the lake dried up because of prolonged drought. Water levels were also adversely affected by a 2017 storm that washed out a diversion on Brown creek. PHOTO: AFP
People are seen through a broken door of a residential house that, according to local media reports, was damaged during a gun battle between suspected militants and Indian security forces in Srinagar, July 16, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays out of a bunker on the 6th hole during the first round of The 149th Open at Royal St George's, Sandwich, Britain, July 15, 2021 PHOTO: REUTERS
