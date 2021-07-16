Today in Pictures, July 16, 2021

Ardi Novriansyah, 41, a volunteer undertaker, wears personal protective equipment as he takes a short-break while carrying the coffin of 64-year-old Yoyoh Sa'diah who passed away due to complications related to COVID-19 whilst isolating at her home in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia, July 8, 2021. Ardi says his interest in humanity led him to take such a difficult job along with the camaraderie with his fellow volunteers. "What's important is that we have a desire to help as volunteers, for humanity."

PHOTO: REUTERS