Today in Pictures, July 15, 2022

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, July 15, 2022
France celebrates Bastille Day, a baby elephant being rescued in Thailand, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wbFe
French elite acrobatic flying team "Patrouille de France" (PAF) release smoke in the colours of the French flag as they perform a fly-over the Louvre Pyramid during the Bastille Day military parade in Paris on July 14, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
Fireworks explode around the Eiffel Tower during celebrations to mark Bastille Day, in Paris, France on July 14, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
This handout photo taken by Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation shows an adult elephant being lifted away from a hole, during a rescue operation to recover an infant elephant that had fallen into the hole, in Nakhon Nayok province in central Thailand. A baby elephant was dramatically rescued from a manhole in central Thailand after his mother was sedated in order to allow the opperation to proceed.
PHOTO : AFP
Performers dance on stage during the musical 'Ocheg Eddenya' on opening night of the 56th edition of the International Festival of Carthage, at the Roman Theatre of Carthage in Tunis, Tunisia on 14 July 2022.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Cabezudos (big-head) stand on the balconies in the final day of the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 14, 2022. On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850 meters (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored.
PHOTO : AFP
Van Gogh's self-portrait detected under cardboard and glue and Head of a Peasant Woman by Vincent Van Gogh are displayed, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS
PHOTO : REUTERS
Liverpool FC's star defender Virgil van Dijk signing autographs for fans after their open training session at the National Stadium on July 14, 2022.
ST PHOTO : LIM YAOHUI
A general view shows an emergency response drill for members of rescue teams in New Taipei City on July 14, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
Ineos Grenadiers team's British rider Thomas Pidcock cycles in a breakaway past "Dutch corner" in the ascent of Alpe d'Huez during the 12th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 165,1 km between Briancon and L'Alpe-d'Huez, in the French Alps, on July 14, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top