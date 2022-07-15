Today in Pictures, July 15, 2022

Cabezudos (big-head) stand on the balconies in the final day of the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 14, 2022. On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850 meters (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored.

PHOTO : AFP