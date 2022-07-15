Today in Pictures, July 15, 2022

France celebrates Bastille Day, a baby elephant being rescued in Thailand, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 min ago
French elite acrobatic flying team "Patrouille de France" (PAF) release smoke in the colours of the French flag as they perform a fly-over the Louvre Pyramid during the Bastille Day military parade in Paris on July 14, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Fireworks explode around the Eiffel Tower during celebrations to mark Bastille Day, in Paris, France on July 14, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
This handout photo taken by Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation shows an adult elephant being lifted away from a hole, during a rescue operation to recover an infant elephant that had fallen into the hole, in Nakhon Nayok province in central Thailand. A baby elephant was dramatically rescued from a manhole in central Thailand after his mother was sedated in order to allow the opperation to proceed. PHOTO : AFP
Performers dance on stage during the musical 'Ocheg Eddenya' on opening night of the 56th edition of the International Festival of Carthage, at the Roman Theatre of Carthage in Tunis, Tunisia on 14 July 2022. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Cabezudos (big-head) stand on the balconies in the final day of the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 14, 2022. On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850 meters (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. PHOTO : AFP
Van Gogh's self-portrait detected under cardboard and glue and Head of a Peasant Woman by Vincent Van Gogh are displayed, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS PHOTO : REUTERS
Liverpool FC's star defender Virgil van Dijk signing autographs for fans after their open training session at the National Stadium on July 14, 2022. ST PHOTO : LIM YAOHUI
A general view shows an emergency response drill for members of rescue teams in New Taipei City on July 14, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Ineos Grenadiers team's British rider Thomas Pidcock cycles in a breakaway past "Dutch corner" in the ascent of Alpe d'Huez during the 12th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 165,1 km between Briancon and L'Alpe-d'Huez, in the French Alps, on July 14, 2022. PHOTO : AFP

