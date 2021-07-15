Today in Pictures, July 15, 2021

Toa Payoh hawker centre closed due to Covid-19 infection, Red Lions conduct free-fall jumps, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Deep cleaning being carried out at the food centre at Block 75 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh on July 15, 2021, after a stall assistant who allegedly visited a KTV lounge over the weekend tested positive for Covid-19.
Deep cleaning being carried out at the food centre at Block 75 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh on July 15, 2021, after a stall assistant who allegedly visited a KTV lounge over the weekend tested positive for Covid-19. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/STEPHANIE YEOW
Red Lions doing test jumps at Bishan on July 15, 2021.
Red Lions doing test jumps at Bishan on July 15, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
Passengers from the World Dream leaving Marina Bay Cruise Centre on July 14, 2021. The ship had to return ahead of schedule, after a passenger on board tested positive for Covid-19.
Passengers from the World Dream leaving Marina Bay Cruise Centre on July 14, 2021. The ship had to return ahead of schedule, after a passenger on board tested positive for Covid-19. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
Wu Bistro in Golden Mile Complex, seen in a photo taken on July 14, 2021, is among the five KTV lounges previously linked to Singapore’s second-largest active cluster.
Wu Bistro in Golden Mile Complex, seen in a photo taken on July 14, 2021, is among the five KTV lounges previously linked to Singapore’s second-largest active cluster.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY
A health worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic set up at Kampung Bukit Perah in Kuala Langat, Selangor, Malaysia, on July 15, 2021.
A health worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic set up at Kampung Bukit Perah in Kuala Langat, Selangor, Malaysia, on July 15, 2021. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A young man dives in the river Treska near Skopje on July 13, 2021, as temperatures reached 37 degrees celsius.
A young man dives in the river Treska near Skopje on July 13, 2021, as temperatures reached 37 degrees celsius. PHOTO: AFP
A boy plays on a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India, July 14, 2021.
A boy plays on a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India, July 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A lone boat sits on a mound near Hensley Lake as soaring temperatures and drought continue to affect livestock and water supplies in Madera, California, U.S. July 14, 2021.
A lone boat sits on a mound near Hensley Lake as soaring temperatures and drought continue to affect livestock and water supplies in Madera, California, U.S. July 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People look at paper lanterns during the Mitama festival, celebrated since 1947 honouring the souls of the enshrined spirits and the fallen soldiers of Japan's past wars, at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on July 14, 2021.
People look at paper lanterns during the Mitama festival, celebrated since 1947 honouring the souls of the enshrined spirits and the fallen soldiers of Japan's past wars, at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on July 14, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly past Carrousel du Louvre during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2021.
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly past Carrousel du Louvre during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
