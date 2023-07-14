Today in Pictures, July 14, 2023

Great White Shark swimming near a surfer in California, Great Moscow Circus in Moscow, Russia and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Vladislav Goncharov lion trainer performing with lions during the open rehearsal at the Great Moscow Circus in Moscow, Russia, 13 July 2023. The Great Moscow Circus, built in 1971, has an auditorium designed in the form of an amphitheater that can host 3,400 guests. The circus has a creative team of more than 300 artists and a repertoire including original performances with the participation of animals, acrobats, clowns and illusionists, as well as performances by famous circus groups from around the world. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Great White Shark swimming near a surfer at sea, at San Onofre beach, California in this screengrab obtained from a social media video released on July 8, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People standing at a flooded bus stop, after a rise in the waters of river Yamuna due to heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi, India on July 14, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A person riding a tree rope on an acrobranche adventure park in Lyon on July 13, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
People taking part in the rising of a huge Bulgarian flag during preparations ahead of the inauguration of an 111 m / 364 ft flagpole at Rozhen meadows near the city of Smolyan, some 80km south of Plovdiv on July 13, 2023. The flagpole will be the tallest in the European Union, according to organisers. PHOTO: AFP
Spectators attending a bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 13, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A Maori Waka (war Canoe) launching into the lagoon on the Wellington Waterfront as part of the Women's World Cup football trophy promotion event in Wellington on July 14, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Mexico's Joel Benavides Lepe performs during the men's solo technical preliminary at the World Aquatics Championships ib Fukuoka, Japan on July 14, 2023 PHOTO: REUTERS

