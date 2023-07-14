The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, July 14, 2023
Great White Shark swimming near a surfer in California, Great Moscow Circus in Moscow, Russia and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iwaK
Vladislav Goncharov lion trainer performing with lions during the open rehearsal at the Great Moscow Circus in Moscow, Russia, 13 July 2023. The Great Moscow Circus, built in 1971, has an auditorium designed in the form of an amphitheater that can host 3,400 guests. The circus has a creative team of more than 300 artists and a repertoire including original performances with the participation of animals, acrobats, clowns and illusionists, as well as performances by famous circus groups from around the world.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Great White Shark swimming near a surfer at sea, at San Onofre beach, California in this screengrab obtained from a social media video released on July 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People standing at a flooded bus stop, after a rise in the waters of river Yamuna due to heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi, India on July 14, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A person riding a tree rope on an acrobranche adventure park in Lyon on July 13, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
People taking part in the rising of a huge Bulgarian flag during preparations ahead of the inauguration of an 111 m / 364 ft flagpole at Rozhen meadows near the city of Smolyan, some 80km south of Plovdiv on July 13, 2023. The flagpole will be the tallest in the European Union, according to organisers.
PHOTO: AFP
Spectators attending a bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 13, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A Maori Waka (war Canoe) launching into the lagoon on the Wellington Waterfront as part of the Women's World Cup football trophy promotion event in Wellington on July 14, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Mexico's Joel Benavides Lepe performs during the men's solo technical preliminary at the World Aquatics Championships ib Fukuoka, Japan on July 14, 2023
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top