Today in Pictures, July 14, 2023

Vladislav Goncharov lion trainer performing with lions during the open rehearsal at the Great Moscow Circus in Moscow, Russia, 13 July 2023. The Great Moscow Circus, built in 1971, has an auditorium designed in the form of an amphitheater that can host 3,400 guests. The circus has a creative team of more than 300 artists and a repertoire including original performances with the participation of animals, acrobats, clowns and illusionists, as well as performances by famous circus groups from around the world.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE