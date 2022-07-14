Today in Pictures, July 14, 2022

An aerial view of vehicles passing over the newly-opened 6th Street Viaduct, connecting Boyle Heights with downtown in Los Angeles, California. The $588-million project which opened over the weekend took six years to finish and is designed to withstand a magnitude 9.0 earthquake. The original viaduct was constructed in 1932 and demolished in 2016 after it was determined to be seismically-deficient.

PHOTO : AFP