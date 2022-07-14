The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, July 14, 2022
The July super moon, also known as the "Buck Moon" is seen around the globe, Buddhists celebrate the Asanha Bucha Day, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A full moon known as the "Buck Moon" rises over the New York City skyline, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey, U.S on July 13, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Visitors are silhouetted in front of lanterns during the annual Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine, where more than 2.4 million war dead are enshrined, in Tokyo, Japan on July 13, 2022.
PHOTO REUTERS
Buddhists carry candles as they pray during the Asanha Bucha Day, the anniversary of Buddha's first sermon at Wat Asokaram temple in Samut Prakan, Thailand on July 13, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
An aerial view of vehicles passing over the newly-opened 6th Street Viaduct, connecting Boyle Heights with downtown in Los Angeles, California. The $588-million project which opened over the weekend took six years to finish and is designed to withstand a magnitude 9.0 earthquake. The original viaduct was constructed in 1932 and demolished in 2016 after it was determined to be seismically-deficient.
PHOTO : AFP
Turkana women carrying firewood walk past a carcass of a cow, in the area of Loiyangalani, which is the worst affected by the prolonged drought, in Marsabit, northern Kenya. Four consecutive seasons of poor rains have left millions of drought-stricken people in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia facing starvation
PHOTO : AFP
Locals visit Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in Colombo on July 12, 2022, after it was overrun by anti-government protestors on July 9.
PHOTO : AFP
Robots taking part in a match try to score a goal at the RoboCup Bangkok Thailand 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand on 13 July 2022. Robocup Thailand is the world's largest robotic and AI event during which 3,000 participants from 45 countries are expected to attend. The event runs from 13 to 16 July.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Portugal's Diana Gomes heads the ball during the Women's Euro 2022 Group C match between the Netherlands and Portugal on July 13, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
