Today in Pictures, July 13, 2022

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, July 13, 2022
Full-color images from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, soldiers riding horses during the opening ceremony of the Mongolia National Day festival, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
32 sec ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wbRQ
This image released by NASA on July 12, 2022, from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) shows a landscape of “mountains” and “valleys” speckled with glittering stars which is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by the JWST, this image reveals for the first time previously invisible areas of star birth. The JWST is the most powerful telescope launched into space and it reached its final orbit around the sun, approximately 930,000 miles from Earths orbit, in January, 2022.
PHOTO : NASA/AFP
A handout photo made available by the NASA shows Stephan’s Quintet, a visual grouping of five galaxies, in a new light taken by the James Webb Space Telescope which was issued on 12 July 2022. This enormous mosaic is Webb’s largest image to date, covering about one-fifth of the Moon’s diameter. It contains over 150 million pixels and is constructed from almost 1,000 separate image files.
PHOTO : NASA/EPA-EFE
General view of fans wearing rain ponchos and face masks inside the stadium during the match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on July 12, 2022.
REUTERS
Omanis fire canons in celebration of Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, celebrated by Muslims worldwide, in the city of Fanja in Bidbid on July 12, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
A visitor walks between sculptures during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Dinos in the sand" in Middelkerke, Belgium.
PHOTO : REUTERS
This photo taken on July 11, 2022 shows soldiers riding horses during the opening ceremony of the National Day festival, which is celebrated from July 11 to 13, in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia.
PHOTO : AFP
Nick Guy of Sparta, Wisconsin wrestlers a steer in the steer wrestling event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 11, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Dutch art detective Arthur Brand poses with the artwork Precieux Sang (Precious Blood) in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Brand says someone delivered to him the ancient reliquary, that had been stolen from the abbey of Fecamp, northern France in early June 2022. According to believers, the golden reliquary contains vials with drops of the blood of Jesus Christ collected during his crucifixion.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A member of the Comparsa de Gigantes y Cabezudos (Giants and Big Heads parade) arrives to take a rest after the parade on the seventh day of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 12, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top