Today in Pictures, July 13, 2022

Full-color images from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, soldiers riding horses during the opening ceremony of the Mongolia National Day festival, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
32 sec ago
This image released by NASA on July 12, 2022, from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) shows a landscape of “mountains” and “valleys” speckled with glittering stars which is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by the JWST, this image reveals for the first time previously invisible areas of star birth. The JWST is the most powerful telescope launched into space and it reached its final orbit around the sun, approximately 930,000 miles from Earths orbit, in January, 2022. PHOTO : NASA/AFP
A handout photo made available by the NASA shows Stephan’s Quintet, a visual grouping of five galaxies, in a new light taken by the James Webb Space Telescope which was issued on 12 July 2022. This enormous mosaic is Webb’s largest image to date, covering about one-fifth of the Moon’s diameter. It contains over 150 million pixels and is constructed from almost 1,000 separate image files. PHOTO : NASA/EPA-EFE
General view of fans wearing rain ponchos and face masks inside the stadium during the match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on July 12, 2022. REUTERS
Omanis fire canons in celebration of Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, celebrated by Muslims worldwide, in the city of Fanja in Bidbid on July 12, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
A visitor walks between sculptures during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Dinos in the sand" in Middelkerke, Belgium. PHOTO : REUTERS
This photo taken on July 11, 2022 shows soldiers riding horses during the opening ceremony of the National Day festival, which is celebrated from July 11 to 13, in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia. PHOTO : AFP
Nick Guy of Sparta, Wisconsin wrestlers a steer in the steer wrestling event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 11, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
Dutch art detective Arthur Brand poses with the artwork Precieux Sang (Precious Blood) in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Brand says someone delivered to him the ancient reliquary, that had been stolen from the abbey of Fecamp, northern France in early June 2022. According to believers, the golden reliquary contains vials with drops of the blood of Jesus Christ collected during his crucifixion. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A member of the Comparsa de Gigantes y Cabezudos (Giants and Big Heads parade) arrives to take a rest after the parade on the seventh day of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 12, 2022. PHOTO : AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top