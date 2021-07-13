Today in Pictures, July 13, 2021

Hotel collapses in Suzhou, China, Singapore eases dining restrictions, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Rescue workers work next to a crane at the site where a hotel building collapsed in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China, July 12, 2021.
Rescue workers work next to a crane at the site where a hotel building collapsed in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China, July 12, 2021. PHOTO: CNSPHOTO VIA REUTERS
A group of five friends having breakfast at Hong Lim Food Centre after their morning walk, 12 Jul 2021. People dined out in groups of five for the first time in three weeks after Covid-19 rules were eased.
A group of five friends having breakfast at Hong Lim Food Centre after their morning walk, 12 Jul 2021. People dined out in groups of five for the first time in three weeks after Covid-19 rules were eased. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
People inspect the damage at the site where a fire broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital, in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021.
People inspect the damage at the site where a fire broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital, in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Billionaire Richard Branson makes a statement as crew members Beth Moses and Sirisha Bandla float in zero gravity on board Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity after reaching the edge of space above Spaceport America near Truth or Conse
Billionaire Richard Branson makes a statement as crew members Beth Moses and Sirisha Bandla float in zero gravity on board Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity after reaching the edge of space above Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, U.S. July 11, 2021 in a still image from video. PHOTO: VIRGIN GALACTIC VIA REUTERS
A looter smiles as she runs away from a member of the South African Police Services (SAPS) inside the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, East of Johannesburg, on July 12, 2021.
A looter smiles as she runs away from a member of the South African Police Services (SAPS) inside the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, East of Johannesburg, on July 12, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
The CITIC Tower, known as China Zun, Beijing's tallest building, is seen through clouds after a rain shower in Beijing on July 12, 2021.
The CITIC Tower, known as China Zun, Beijing's tallest building, is seen through clouds after a rain shower in Beijing on July 12, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A man crosses the road on Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok on July 12, 2021, on the first day of stricter lockdown restrictions to try to contain the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
A man crosses the road on Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok on July 12, 2021, on the first day of stricter lockdown restrictions to try to contain the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. PHOTO: AFP
Farmers pick up water chestnuts in a pond in Taizhou, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on July 12, 2021.
Farmers pick up water chestnuts in a pond in Taizhou, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on July 12, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Members of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) conduct a search operation following a lightning strike at a watch tower near Amer Fort in Jaipur in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, July 12, 2021.
Members of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) conduct a search operation following a lightning strike at a watch tower near Amer Fort in Jaipur in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, July 12, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo released on July 12, 2021, shows a photographer taking pictures of a rainbow before the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa in Havana, on July 5, 2021.
A photo released on July 12, 2021, shows a photographer taking pictures of a rainbow before the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa in Havana, on July 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Topics: 