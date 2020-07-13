Today in Pictures, July 13, 2020

A young boy lies down for photos on the glass floor of the Mahanakhon Skywalk, 78 floors above the ground at King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand; a couple poses for photos at Odaiba Seaside Park as the Olympic Rings are seen lit up in Tokyo, Japan,and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A young boy lies down for photos on the glass floor of the Mahanakhon Skywalk, 78 floors above the ground at King Power Mahanakhon building, in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 11, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The Comet Neowise or C/2020 F3 is seen above clouds over the Buschberg mountain in Puerstendorf, Austria, on July 12, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
rtists perform at the Old Town Square during a street theater festival in Prague, Czech Republic, on July 12, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
People attend the Flower Festival Midsummer Night's Dream 2020 in Pokroja, Lithuania, on July 12, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People enjoy a warm day at the beach in Miami Beach, Florida, US, on July 12, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A boat sails along the Usva River during sunrise in Perm Region, Russia, on July 11, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view of a field with painted circles for social distancing at the Rhine promenade in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on July 12, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
A fire eater performs during a directors and employees of nightclubs demonstration to have the authorisation to reopen their establishments in Paris, France, on July 12 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman looks out to the Indian Ocean at Meulaboh beach in Aceh province, on July 12, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
A couple poses for photos at Odaiba Seaside Park as the Olympic Rings are seen lit up in Tokyo, on July 12, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
Jul 13, 2020, 8:20 am SGT
