The Shoebill (Balaeniceps rex) at Singapore's Jurong Bird Park's Wetlands exhibit on July 12, 2018. With the arrival of the pair from Qatar, Jurong Bird Park is the only zoological institution in Southeast Asia where visitors will be able to view the iconic species. Shoebills are native to tropical East Africa, where they face threats such as habitat loss and the illegal wildlife trade. Classified as Vulnerable in the IUCN* Red List of Threatened Species, there are only 30 Shoebills under human care worldwide. There are an estimated 5,000 to 8,000 individuals remaining in the wild.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI