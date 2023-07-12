The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, July 12, 2023
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during the 2023 Wimbledon Championships in London, a man jumps over a young cow during the San Fermin festival in Spain, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
Serbia's Novak Djokovic jumps to return the ball to Russia's Andrey Rublev during their men's singles quarter-finals tennis match on the ninth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships in southwest London, on July 11.
PHOTO : AFP
A participant jumps over a young cow after the "encierro" (bull-run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 11. Thousands of people every year attend the week-long festival.
PHOTO : AFP
People take pictures of ice cream shaped like tiles of the famous Wat Arun temple, or Temple of Dawn, in Bangkok, Thailand July 10.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Spectators line the race route alongside a Citroen 2CV classic car during the 10th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 167,5 km between Vulcania and Issoire, in the Massif Central highlands in central France, on July 11.
PHOTO : AFP
Alphajets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France release trails of red, white and blue smoke, the colors of the French national flag, during a rehearsal, three days ahead of the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue, on July 11, in Paris.
PHOTO : AFP
In this picture taken on July 10, women belonging to the 'Meira Paibis', a group of women representing Meitei society, hold torches during a demonstation demanding for the restoration of peace in India's north-eastern Manipur state in Imphal, following ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, India.
PHOTO : AFP
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina kisses the net as she plays against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their women's singles quarter-finals tennis match on the ninth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 11.
PHOTO : AFP
People watch flowing lava during an volcanic eruption near Litli Hrutur, south-west of Reykjavik in Iceland on July 10, 2023. The eruption started on July 10 around 30 kilometres from Iceland's capital Reykjavik, the country's meteorological office said.
PHOTO : AFP
People in canoe and a paddle board pass cars partially submerged by flood waters from recent rain storms in Montpelier, Vermont, U.S. on July 11.
PHOTO : REUTERS
