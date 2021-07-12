Today in Pictures, July 12, 2021

Italy wins Euro 2020, floods in Sichuan, China, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
38 min ago
Italy players celebrate after winning the UEFA EURO 2020 final between Italy and England in London, Britain, July 11, 2021.
Italy players celebrate after winning the UEFA EURO 2020 final between Italy and England in London, Britain, July 11, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Italy players celebrate after winning the UEFA EURO 2020 final football match between Italy and England at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021. Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties.
Italy players celebrate after winning the UEFA EURO 2020 final football match between Italy and England at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021. Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties. PHOTO: AFP
This photo taken on July 11, 2021 shows rescuers evacuating residents from a flooded area following heavy rains in Dazhou, in China's southwestern Sichuan province.
This photo taken on July 11, 2021 shows rescuers evacuating residents from a flooded area following heavy rains in Dazhou, in China's southwestern Sichuan province. PHOTO: AFP
Two buses were involved in an accident at Bukit Batok Bus Interchange on Sunday afternoon, July 11, 2021, leaving one on its side.
Two buses were involved in an accident at Bukit Batok Bus Interchange on Sunday afternoon, July 11, 2021, leaving one on its side. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
People pose by an unofficial thermometer reading 132 degrees Fahrenheit/55 degrees Celsius at Furnace Creek Visitor Center on July 11, 2021 in Death Valley National Park, California.
People pose by an unofficial thermometer reading 132 degrees Fahrenheit/55 degrees Celsius at Furnace Creek Visitor Center on July 11, 2021 in Death Valley National Park, California.PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Men and children take photos of a sacrificial cow being lowered from a rooftop by a crane, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan, July 11, 2021.
Men and children take photos of a sacrificial cow being lowered from a rooftop by a crane, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan, July 11, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Cole Goodine of Carbon, Alberta, rides the horse Saturn Rocket in the bareback event during the rodeo as the Calgary Stampede gets underway following a year off due to coronavirus disease restrictions, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, July 10, 2021.
Cole Goodine of Carbon, Alberta, rides the horse Saturn Rocket in the bareback event during the rodeo as the Calgary Stampede gets underway following a year off due to coronavirus disease restrictions, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, July 10, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the Chamonix guides company take part in a special hike, between France and Italy near the Mont Blanc mountain, on July 10, 2021, to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the high mountain association.
Members of the Chamonix guides company take part in a special hike, between France and Italy near the Mont Blanc mountain, on July 10, 2021, to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the high mountain association.PHOTO: AFP
A diver explores a mock sunken city as he experiences Deep Dive Dubai, the deepest swimming pool in the world reaching 60m, in the United Arab Emirates, on July 10, 2021.
A diver explores a mock sunken city as he experiences Deep Dive Dubai, the deepest swimming pool in the world reaching 60m, in the United Arab Emirates, on July 10, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his final tennis match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini at the Wimbledon Championships in London, Britain on July 11, 2021.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his final tennis match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini at the Wimbledon Championships in London, Britain on July 11, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Conor McGregor is carried off a stretcher following an injury suffered against Dustin Poirier during the UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on July 10, 2021.
Conor McGregor is carried off a stretcher following an injury suffered against Dustin Poirier during the UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on July 10, 2021. PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS
Topics: 