Today in Pictures, July 11, 2023
A judge assessing a young horse in Ireland, twin baby pandas born in South Korea, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/iwnR
Judge Vincent Holian looking on during the yearling filly class at the Roundstone Connemara Pony Show, in the County Galway village of Roundstone, Ireland, on July 9.
PHOTO: REUTERS
9-year-old giant panda Ai Bao and two baby pandas, both female, that were born to her and her partner, 10-year-old Le Bao, at the amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, on July 7. The birth marked the first time twin baby pandas have been born in South Korea.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People making their way on a flooded road in heavy rain in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan, on July 10.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A reveller looking on as he celebrates LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Pride parade in Brasilia, Brazil, on July 9.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Girls from the Rodriguez family playing in their home after the educational authorities brought forward the end of the school year due to high temperatures, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on July 10.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People looking at birds flying over the main square in Leticia, Colombia, on July 9.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the security forces removing a demonstrator blocking a highway to Jerusalem on "Day of Paralysis" to protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, on July 11.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People attending an immersive Frida Kahlo show in Bogota, Colombia, on July 10.
PHOTO: AFP
Aerial photograph taken on July 10 showing flowing lava during an volcanic eruption near Litli Hrutur, south-west of Reykjavik, in Iceland.
PHOTO: AFP
A security guard walking past an overhead water misting system on a hot day in the Ginza district of Tokyo, Japan, on July 10.
PHOTO: AFP
Aerial picture showing a general view of a landslide site in the city of Karatsu, Saga prefecture in Japan on July 11, a day after heavy rains hit wide areas of Kyushu island.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Thai "Wild Boars" youth football team lining up to pay respects to their late teammate Duangphet "Dom" Phromthep outside the Tham Luang Cave in Mae Sai district in the northern province of Chiang Rai on July 10, during an event to mark the five-year anniversary of their rescue from inside the flooded cave.
PHOTO: AFP
Kite riders competing in the sailing test event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Roucas Blanc Marina in Marseille, southern France on July 10.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
