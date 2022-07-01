Today in Pictures, July 1, 2022

Turquoise water is seen in a large melt hole on the top of an iceberg in the Disko bay, Ilulissat, western Greenland, on June 29, 2022. The icebergs originates from Jakobshavn glacier (Sermeq Kujalleq), the most productive glacier in the Northern Hemisphere. The massive icebergs that detach from the glacier float for years in the waters in front of the fjord before being carried south by ocean currents.

PHOTO : AFP