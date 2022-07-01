Today in Pictures, July 1, 2022

25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to Chinese rule, reopening of St Joseph's Church at Victoria Street, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

China's President Xi Jinping looks on as Hong Kong's incoming Chief Executive John Lee is sworn in as the city's new leader, during a ceremony to inaugurate the city's new government, in Hong Kong, China on July 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Helicopters carrying Chinese and Hong Kong flags fly over the Victoria Harbour during a flag-raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square, on the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China on July 1, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
The Dedication and Commemoration of 110 years of St Joseph's Church, Victoria Street. Built in 1912, the church was designated a National Monument in 2005. In 2017, the church was closed for five years to undergo extensive restoration works. The works have been completed and the historical church will be dedicated by His Eminence, Cardinal-Elect, Archbishop William Goh. ST PHOTO : ARIFFIN JAMAR
A bayberry farmer takes shelter in a "mosquito net" in the mountains near Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province. In recent years, the Luoman bayberry technology promoted in Taizhou City can effectively block the harm effects of fruit flies, keep away from pesticide pollution, reduce the impact of strong wind, rain, high temperature and bad weather. PHOTO : XINHUA
Members of the Nederlands Dans Theater's dance company inaugurate the Grec Festival 2022 in Barcelona, Cataluna, Spain. The Grec Festival is an international festival of theater, dance, music and circus held in Barcelona from 29 June to 06 August. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A mud-covered farmers dance in a rice paddy field during "National Paddy Day", which marks the start of the annual rice planting season, in Tokha village on the outskirts of Kathmandu. PHOTO : AFP
A 76-gram (2.68-ounce) baby mountain scops owl is wrapped in a cloth while a member of the staff checks on its health, at a theme park and safari in Hsinchu county on June 29, 2022. According to Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture, the mountain scops owl is a second-grade protected rare bird. PHOTO : AFP
Turquoise water is seen in a large melt hole on the top of an iceberg in the Disko bay, Ilulissat, western Greenland, on June 29, 2022. The icebergs originates from Jakobshavn glacier (Sermeq Kujalleq), the most productive glacier in the Northern Hemisphere. The massive icebergs that detach from the glacier float for years in the waters in front of the fjord before being carried south by ocean currents. PHOTO : AFP
Artists perform during the celebration on the eve of the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU, at Old Town Square, in Prague, Czech Republic on 30 June 2022. The Czech Republic's second presidency of the European Council will begin on 01 July 2022. PHOTO : EPA-EFE

