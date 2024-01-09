The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Jan 9, 2024
A Nepalese man walking during winter in Kathmandu, Nepal, a man praying during sunset in Ashkelon, Israel, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
32 min ago
Published
37 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/79c6
A Nepalese man walking early in the morning during winter in Kathmandu, Nepal, Jan 8, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man praying during sunset, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Ashkelon, Israel, Jan 8, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A damaged car lying underneath a collapsed building at Shika town in Hakui District, Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan 8, 2024 after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region on New Year's Day.
PHOTO: AFP
A person diving from a springboard during a hot summer day at Sea Point swimming pool in Cape Town, South Africa, Jan 8, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People taking photographs during the launch of Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance's next-generation Vulcan rocket on its debut flight from Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. Jan 8, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A truck driver sweeping snow from the roof as trucks line up in a long queue to cross the Polish-Ukrainian border at the Hrebenne-Rawa Ruska crossing in Potoki, Poland, Jan 8, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A worker producing lanterns at a factory in Yantai, in eastern China's Shandong province on Jan 8, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Light snow falling around a member of the Household Cavalry on duty in London, Britain, Jan 8, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Catholic devotees climbing into a glass-covered carriage carrying the so-called Black Nazarene statue as they try to touch it during an annual religious procession in Manila on Jan 9, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Actors Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo kissing Dafoe's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during the unveiling, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Jan 8, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top