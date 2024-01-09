Today in Pictures, Jan 9, 2024

A Nepalese man walking during winter in Kathmandu, Nepal, a man praying during sunset in Ashkelon, Israel, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
32 min ago
Published
37 min ago
A Nepalese man walking early in the morning during winter in Kathmandu, Nepal, Jan 8, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man praying during sunset, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Ashkelon, Israel, Jan 8, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A damaged car lying underneath a collapsed building at Shika town in Hakui District, Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan 8, 2024 after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region on New Year's Day. PHOTO: AFP
A person diving from a springboard during a hot summer day at Sea Point swimming pool in Cape Town, South Africa, Jan 8, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
People taking photographs during the launch of Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance's next-generation Vulcan rocket on its debut flight from Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. Jan 8, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A truck driver sweeping snow from the roof as trucks line up in a long queue to cross the Polish-Ukrainian border at the Hrebenne-Rawa Ruska crossing in Potoki, Poland, Jan 8, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A worker producing lanterns at a factory in Yantai, in eastern China's Shandong province on Jan 8, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Light snow falling around a member of the Household Cavalry on duty in London, Britain, Jan 8, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Catholic devotees climbing into a glass-covered carriage carrying the so-called Black Nazarene statue as they try to touch it during an annual religious procession in Manila on Jan 9, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Actors Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo kissing Dafoe's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during the unveiling, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Jan 8, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top