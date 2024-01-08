Today in Pictures, Jan 8, 2024

Ice fishing festival in South Korea, Taiwan’s presidential election, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
Anglers are seen fishing through holes on a frozen river during the annual ice fishing festival in Hwacheon on Jan 7, 2024 PHOTO: AFP
Taiwan's Vice President and presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Lai Ching-te (left), greeting supporters during a campaign motorcade tour in Kaohsiung on Jan 8, 2024, ahead of the presidential election. PHOTO: AFP
Kimono-clad young women leaving a venue after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony in Yokohama, Japan on Jan 8, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A flock of turkeys crossing Forsberg Street after the first snow storm of 2024 to hit the U.S. northeast blanketed the area in Worcester, Massachusetts on Jan 7, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A damaged car laying underneath a collapsed building at Shika town in Hakui District, Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan 8, 2024 after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region on New Year's Day. PHOTO: AFP
A boy dressed as Hindu deity Hanuman performing at a carnival during an ongoing Gujarati festival in Hyderabad on Jan 7, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Leftist activists attending a mass meeting named ‘Insaaf Yatra’ (Justice Rally) organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the Communist Party of India ahead of the upcoming national general elections in Kolkata on Jan 7, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A bike competitor in action during stage 2 of Dakar Rally on Jan 7, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

