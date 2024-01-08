The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Jan 8, 2024
Ice fishing festival in South Korea, Taiwan’s presidential election, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/L48k
Anglers are seen fishing through holes on a frozen river during the annual ice fishing festival in Hwacheon on Jan 7, 2024
PHOTO: AFP
Taiwan's Vice President and presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Lai Ching-te (left), greeting supporters during a campaign motorcade tour in Kaohsiung on Jan 8, 2024, ahead of the presidential election.
PHOTO: AFP
Kimono-clad young women leaving a venue after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony in Yokohama, Japan on Jan 8, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A flock of turkeys crossing Forsberg Street after the first snow storm of 2024 to hit the U.S. northeast blanketed the area in Worcester, Massachusetts on Jan 7, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A damaged car laying underneath a collapsed building at Shika town in Hakui District, Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan 8, 2024 after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region on New Year's Day.
PHOTO: AFP
A boy dressed as Hindu deity Hanuman performing at a carnival during an ongoing Gujarati festival in Hyderabad on Jan 7, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Leftist activists attending a mass meeting named ‘Insaaf Yatra’ (Justice Rally) organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the Communist Party of India ahead of the upcoming national general elections in Kolkata on Jan 7, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A bike competitor in action during stage 2 of Dakar Rally on Jan 7, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top