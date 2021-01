Worshippers pray to an icon as they depart following a service of the Nativity of Christ Liturgy in the Serbian Orthodox Church of the Holy Prince Lazar in Bournville, Birmingham, central England on Jan 7, 2021. Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar where Christmas Day falls on Jan 7. The Lazarica church, dedicated to the Holy Prince Lazar, is the first purpose-built Serbian Orthodox church constructed in the UK and is decorated in a 14th Century Byzantine-Morava artistic style.

PHOTO: AFP