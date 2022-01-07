Today in Pictures, Jan 7, 2022

Epiphany Day celebrations in Spain, flooding in Brazil, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
44 min ago
The Three Wise Men, Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar, lifted by a crane, visit the patients of the Ourense University Hospital Complex (CHUO) on Epiphany Day in Orense, Galicia, northwestern Spain, January 6, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Ilzete is embraced by her daughter Joelma in front of a flooded house during floods caused by heavy rain in Imperatriz, Maranhao state, Brazil, January 6, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A chameleon tries to stay out of the water during floods caused by heavy rain in Imperatriz, Maranhao state, Brazil January 6, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of Congress and staff participate in a prayer vigil on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2022, in Washington, DC. One year ago, supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building in an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for Joe Biden. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
In this picture taken on January 5, 2022, people take part in a demonstration march after the Pyongyang City rally to carry out the decision of the 4th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. PHOTO: AFP
People taking photos of the Chinese New Year tiger sculptures on display in celebration of the Year of the Tiger at Chinatown on January 6, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/THADDEUS ANG
A couple hold their umbrella as snow falls near the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on January 6, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Commuters leave a platform after disembarking from a suburban train at a railway station on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, January 5, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Kosovo Serbs stand next to a bonfire outside the Gracanica Monastery during the ceremonial burning of dried oak branches, symbolising the Yule log, during Orthodox Christmas eve celebrations in Gracanica, on January 6, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A woman stand in a lightning shop in Dubai on January 6, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

