Today in Pictures, Jan 7, 2021

US Capitol secured after protesters stormed building earlier, police arrest Hong Kong's pro-democracy politician, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
7 min ago
A Congress staffer holds his hands up while Capitol Police Swat team check everyone in the room as they secure the floor of Trump supporters in Washington, DC on Jan 6, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Riot police prepare to move demonstrators away from the US Capitol in Washington DC on Jan 6, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol's Rotunda on Jan 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. PHOTO: AFP
Police escort Andrew Wan, a pro-democracy politician who recently resigned from Hong Kong’s legislature, in Hong Kong on Jan 6, 2021. Dozens of elected pro-democracy officials and activists were arrested early Wednesday for their involvement in an informal primary, the largest roundup yet under the new national security law imposed by Beijing to quash dissent. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Residents swim in floodwaters in Lanchang in Malaysia's Pahang state on Jan 6, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
An animatronic robot, which is made in the likeness of German playwright Thomas Melle, from theater collective Rimini Protokoll performs "Uncanny valley" during the Santiago a Mil International Theatre Festival in Santiago, Chile, Jan 6, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Two large guardian lions have been installed on the lawn of the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall in Balestier to mark the start of the museum’s Wan Qing Festival of Spring. The lions, which were installed on Jan 4, 2021, will be on display until Feb 28. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
Visitors posing at the Indian Heritage Centre’s interactive photo booths, showcasing life-like paintings of cattle and rice farming, as part of the Pongal Day Out programme, as seen in a photo taken on Jan 6, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/TIMOTHY DAVID
A general view of 272 steps at the major Hindu temple and tourist attraction Batu Caves Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan 6, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Iran's Azadi (Freedom) Tower, illuminated in honour of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 which crashed last year, in Tehran on Jan 6, 2021. PHOTO: AFP