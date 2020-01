A young grey seal gestures as it lies on a beach on the North Sea island of Helgoland, Germany, on Jan 5, 2020. Hundreds of Grey Seals use the island to give birth to their pups, usually between the months of November and January. The pups, after 3 weeks of nursing, are then left to fend for themselves. 524 grey seal births have been recorded in the period from No 13 to Dec 26, 2019.

PHOTO: AFP