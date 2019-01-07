Today in Pictures, Jan 7, 2019

A bird sitting on tree branches is silhouetted against a partial solar eclipse in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China; Ethiopian Orthodox pilgrims rest at a pilgrim camp site in Lalibela, Ethiopia; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
