Today in Pictures, Jan 7, 2019

A bird sitting on tree branches is silhouetted against a partial solar eclipse in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China; Ethiopian Orthodox pilgrims rest at a pilgrim camp site in Lalibela, Ethiopia; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Aerial view showing people enjoying the beach in Lima, Peru, on Jan 6, 2019.
Aerial view showing people enjoying the beach in Lima, Peru, on Jan 6, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Ethiopian Orthodox pilgrims rest at a pilgrim camp site in Lalibela, Ethiopia, on Jan 5, 2019.
Ethiopian Orthodox pilgrims rest at a pilgrim camp site in Lalibela, Ethiopia, on Jan 5, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A reveller takes part in the White Day parade in Pasto, Colombia, on Jan 6, 2019, during the Carnival of Blacks and Whites.
A reveller takes part in the White Day parade in Pasto, Colombia, on Jan 6, 2019, during the Carnival of Blacks and Whites.PHOTO: AFP
A Hindu minority bride attends a mass wedding ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan, on Jan 6, 2019.
A Hindu minority bride attends a mass wedding ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan, on Jan 6, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Greek Orthodox Christian woman chants prayers as she emerges from the Jordan River at the baptism site at Qasr el Yahud near Jericho in the West Bank, on Jan 6, 2019.
A Greek Orthodox Christian woman chants prayers as she emerges from the Jordan River at the baptism site at Qasr el Yahud near Jericho in the West Bank, on Jan 6, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A diver performs with Beluga whales inside a tank at the Harbin Polarland Aquarium during the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, on Jan 6, 2019.
A diver performs with Beluga whales inside a tank at the Harbin Polarland Aquarium during the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, on Jan 6, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Revellers in costumes take part in the La Vijanera carnival in Silio in the northern Spanish province of Cantabria, on Jan 6, 2019.
Revellers in costumes take part in the La Vijanera carnival in Silio in the northern Spanish province of Cantabria, on Jan 6, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Chinese couples wait for a collective wedding ceremony at the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, on Jan 6, 2019.
Chinese couples wait for a collective wedding ceremony at the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, on Jan 6, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Members of the Edo Firemen Preservation Association perform Japanese traditional firefighting techniques during the New Year's fire brigade's exercise in Tokyo, on Jan 6, 2019.
Members of the Edo Firemen Preservation Association perform Japanese traditional firefighting techniques during the New Year's fire brigade's exercise in Tokyo, on Jan 6, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A bird sitting on tree branches is silhouetted against a partial solar eclipse in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China, on Jan 6, 2019.
A bird sitting on tree branches is silhouetted against a partial solar eclipse in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China, on Jan 6, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago