Today in Pictures, Jan 6, 2021

Snow in Tokyo, Japan, aftermath of floods in Malaysia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
4 min ago
People visit Sensoji Temple of Tokyo while it snows on January 6, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Excavators remove books destroyed by floods at a warehouse of a book shop in Sri Muda, Shah Alam, Malaysia, January 4, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
The rare cinereous vulture flew only a short distance and was recaptured again on January 5, 2022. The second attempt to free the vulture failed after the bird was not able to sustain flight. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ LIM YAOHUI
Staff from Mandai Wildlife Group with the recaptured rare cinereous vulture on January 5, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ LIM YAOHUI
Visitors look around SK's Green Forest Pavilion showing the South Korean company's efforts to reduce emissions at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, USA, January 5, 2022.
PHOTO: YONHAP VIA EPA-EFE
A man paints a creation ahead of the main parade of the Carnival of Blacks and Whites, the largest festivity in the southwestern region of Colombia, in Pasto, on January 4, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A boy looks out of a window next to a creation for the main parade of the Carnival of Blacks and Whites, the largest festivity in the southwestern region of Colombia, in Pasto, on January 4, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Storm clouds gathering over the Tanglin area towards Bukit Timah before heavy rain on January 5, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
Members of the Edo Firemen Preservation Association perform Japanese traditional firefighting techniques during the New Year's fire brigades exercise in Tokyo on January 6, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
France's driver Guerlain Chicherit and co-driver Alex Winocq react after crashing their buggy during Stage 4 of the Dakar 2022 between al-Qaysumah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on January 5, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

