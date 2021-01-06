Today in Pictures, Jan 6, 2021

In an incident on Sunday (Jan 3), a boy was stranded on a third-storey window ledge at Block 243 in Hougang Street 22. Mr Das Dipto, a landscape maintenance worker, used a boom lift with his colleague’s help to reach the child and bring him to safety. Mr Dipto won praise for his act after a video of the rescue circulated on social media. He is seen here in a photo taken on Jan 5, 2021.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/NG SOR LUAN