Today in Pictures, Jan 6, 2021

Worker saves boy stranded on window ledge, protests in Washington DC, US, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
5 min ago
In an incident on Sunday (Jan 3), a boy was stranded on a third-storey window ledge at Block 243 in Hougang Street 22. Mr Das Dipto, a landscape maintenance worker, used a boom lift with his colleague’s help to reach the child and bring him to safety. Mr Dipto won praise for his act after a video of the rescue circulated on social media. He is seen here in a photo taken on Jan 5, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/NG SOR LUAN
Pro-Trump protesters pass the US Capitol Building carrying flags, including one flag that depicts US President Trump as Rambo, in Washington, DC, USA, Jan 5, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People stand on benches during flooding caused by heavy rains in Sucre, Bolivia, on Jan 4, 2021. PHOTO: CORREO DEL SUR VIA REUTERS
A wholesaler walks along the lined up frozen tuna ahead of the New Year's auction at Toyosu fish market in Tokyo, Japan on January 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A man carries bricks in a brickfield in Saver on the outskirts of Dhaka on Jan 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Residents walk along a street during a heavy snowfall in Srinagar on Jan 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People walk along the beach at sunset, near Southport Pier in Southport, north west England on Jan 5, 2021, as Britain enters a national lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus. PHOTO: AFP
A newborn white tiger named Snow sleeps at the National Zoo in Masaya, Nicaragua, on Jan 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Children slide down a hill during the Christmas holidays in Moscow, Russia, Jan 5, 2021. Russians are preparing to celebrate Christmas which is observed on Jan 7 according to the Russian Orthodox Julian calendar, 13 days after Christmas on Dec 25 on the Gregorian calender. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This photo taken on Jan 4, 2021, shows people looking at ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province.PHOTO: AFP