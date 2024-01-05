Today in Pictures, Jan 5, 2024

Train collision in West Java, Indonesia, French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin performing in Chile, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
Aerial photo of two trains after they collided in Cicalengka, West Java province on Jan 5. Three people were killed and at least 28 injured in the incident. PHOTO : AFP
French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin crosses Alameda Avenue on a 270-metre long taut rope, 50 metres above ground, on the opening day of the Teatro a Mil festival, in front of La Moneda Presidential Palace in Santiago, on Jan 4. PYOTO : AFP
A worker arranges fabric known locally as "beach fabric", used to make Muslim women's garments, to dry on a riverbank in Surakarta, Central Java, on Jan 4. PHOTO : AFP
A worker cleans around frozen tuna on display as wholesale sellers and buyers attend the first tuna auction of the New Year at Toyosu fish market in Tokyo on Jan 5. PHOTO : AFP
A Palestinian woman reacts amid the rubble after Israeli military excavators demolished the house of the Palestinian Shuqairat family, which was reportedly built without a construction permit, in the Jabal Mukaber neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on Jan 4. PHOTO : AFP
A view of traffic during sunrise in Bangkok, Thailand on Jan 5, 2024. PHOTO : REUTERS
France's team Ile de France competes in the men's team pursuit qualification during the Track Cycling France Championships at the Velodrome of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, southwest of Paris, on Jan 4. PHOTO : AFP
Dutch Fem Van Empel competes in the women's elite race of the 'Duinencross' cyclocross cycling event, stage five of the X2O Badkamers Trophy (Trofee Veldrijden) competition, in Koksijde, Belgium, on Jan 4. PHOTO : AFP
This aerial picture shows a flooded part of Arques, northern France, following the flooding of the Aa river, on Jan 4. The river began to recede on the Aa, a coastal river in the Pas-de-Calais region still classified as red on the same day, but many localities are still under water. PHOTO: AFP
An elephant enjoys a Christmas tree in its enclosure at the Zoologischer Garten zoo in Berlin on Jan 4. Traditionally, some animals at the Berlin zoo in January are offered leftover trees that were not sold before the Christmas holidays. PHOTO : AFP
Passengers take a boat ride to feed seagulls along the Yamuna River during a cold foggy morning in New Delhi on Jan 5. PHOTO : AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top