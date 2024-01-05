The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Jan 5, 2024
Train collision in West Java, Indonesia, French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin performing in Chile, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/aUKz
Aerial photo of two trains after they collided in Cicalengka, West Java province on Jan 5. Three people were killed and at least 28 injured in the incident.
PHOTO : AFP
French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin crosses Alameda Avenue on a 270-metre long taut rope, 50 metres above ground, on the opening day of the Teatro a Mil festival, in front of La Moneda Presidential Palace in Santiago, on Jan 4.
PYOTO : AFP
A worker arranges fabric known locally as "beach fabric", used to make Muslim women's garments, to dry on a riverbank in Surakarta, Central Java, on Jan 4.
PHOTO : AFP
A worker cleans around frozen tuna on display as wholesale sellers and buyers attend the first tuna auction of the New Year at Toyosu fish market in Tokyo on Jan 5.
PHOTO : AFP
A Palestinian woman reacts amid the rubble after Israeli military excavators demolished the house of the Palestinian Shuqairat family, which was reportedly built without a construction permit, in the Jabal Mukaber neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on Jan 4.
PHOTO : AFP
A view of traffic during sunrise in Bangkok, Thailand on Jan 5, 2024.
PHOTO : REUTERS
France's team Ile de France competes in the men's team pursuit qualification during the Track Cycling France Championships at the Velodrome of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, southwest of Paris, on Jan 4.
PHOTO : AFP
Dutch Fem Van Empel competes in the women's elite race of the 'Duinencross' cyclocross cycling event, stage five of the X2O Badkamers Trophy (Trofee Veldrijden) competition, in Koksijde, Belgium, on Jan 4.
PHOTO : AFP
This aerial picture shows a flooded part of Arques, northern France, following the flooding of the Aa river, on Jan 4. The river began to recede on the Aa, a coastal river in the Pas-de-Calais region still classified as red on the same day, but many localities are still under water.
PHOTO: AFP
An elephant enjoys a Christmas tree in its enclosure at the Zoologischer Garten zoo in Berlin on Jan 4. Traditionally, some animals at the Berlin zoo in January are offered leftover trees that were not sold before the Christmas holidays.
PHOTO : AFP
Passengers take a boat ride to feed seagulls along the Yamuna River during a cold foggy morning in New Delhi on Jan 5.
PHOTO : AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top