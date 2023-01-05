Today in Pictures, Jan 5, 2023

Participants show their work during the annual New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Elvis Presley impersonators walk through the Sydney Central Railway Station, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
35 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
Participants show their work during the annual New Year calligraphy contest at Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo on January 5, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Elvis Presley impersonators walk through the railway concourse at Sydney Central Railway Station before departing for the Parkes Elvis Festival, in Sydney, Australia, January 5, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
Preview of the Light to Night festival by NGS under Singapore Art Week. Ephemeral is an immersive light and sound environment that aims to capture the concept of ephemerality in a visual form: the bubble. ST PHOTO : DESMOND WEE
Mahouts or elephant caretakers decorates an elephant during the annual Perahera festival at the historic Kelaniya Buddhist temple in Kelaniya on January 4, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Participants look at frozen tuna as wholesale sellers and buyers attend the first tuna auction of the New Year at Toyosu fish market in Tokyo on January 5, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
The Chinese New Year street light-up at the junction of New Bridge Road, Eu Tong Sen Street, South Bridge Road and Upper Cross Street. ST PHOTO : FELINE LIM
Ukrainian Veronika Nepomniashcha performs during the Yaskrava Arena Dnipro International Children's Circus Festival in Budapest, Hungary. PHOTO : REUTERS
Police officers fire tear gas at youths demanding the release of the Governor of Santa Cruz, Luis F. Camacho at the gates of the Police Departmental Command in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. PHOTO : AFP
A policeman stands at the entrance of St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican January 4, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS

