Today in Pictures, Jan 5, 2022
Double rainbows seen over Singapore, release of IB results, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
More
https://str.sg/wgeW
A double rainbow forming over Simei estate on January 4, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/BENJAMIN SEETOR
A double rainbow forming over Bistro at the Park in Pasir Ris after a late afternoon shower on January 4, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
ACS (I) students Hannah Wang (far left) and Nicole Leong embracing happily after receiving their IB results on January 4, 2022. The school is among 18 in Singapore that conducted the IB diploma exams in November.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
The cinereous vulture extending its wings after being let out of its cage on January 4, 2022. The vulture found near the Singapore Botanic Gardens remains in Singapore after it failed to take flight despite being assessed to be strong enough to do so.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Stranded vehicles and driver in Arlington, Va. on Monday, January 3, 2022, due to a snowstorm.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Bulgarian Muslim bride Kimile Avdinova has makeup applied to her face during her wedding ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, in the Rhodope Mountains, Bulgaria, January 2, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A 211-kilogram bluefin tuna that was auctioned for about 16.9 million Japanese yen or around 145,290 dollars and bought jointly by Michelin-starred sushi restaurant operator Onodera Group and wholesaler Yamayuk arrives at a sushi restaurant after the first tuna auction of the New Year in Tokyo, Japan, January 5, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Young participants show their calligraphic work during the New Year's first calligraphy contest at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan, January 5, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Zookeeper Mick Tiley poses for a photograph with Bactrian camels during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in London, Britain, January 4, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) dunks the ball in the second half against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on January 3, 2022, in Los Angeles, California, USA.
PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS
TODAY IN PICTURES