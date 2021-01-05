Today in Pictures, Jan 5, 2021

Students return to school after holiday break, TPE slip road affected by landslip partially reopens, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
40 min ago
A Primary 1 pupil and his father having their temperatures taken on the first day of the new school year at Waterway Primary School in Punggol Drive on Jan 4, 2021.
A Tampines Expressway (TPE) slip road towards Loyang Avenue, that was affected by a landslip triggered by heavy rain over the weekend, has partially reopened, as seen in a photo taken on Jan 4, 2021.
A statue of Cai Shen Ye, the God of Wealth, is seen at Tampines N2 Shopping Street on Jan 5, 2021. This year, Chinese New Year falls on Feb 12.
A man walks through floodwaters in Semantan, near Lanchang in Malaysia's Pahang state on Jan 4, 2021.
A woman gestures towards Turkish riot police as they clash with students of Bogazici University who protest against President Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of a new rector, in Istanbul, Turkey Jan 4, 2021.
A man walks his dog through a park covered in snow in Vitoria, Basque Country, Spain, Jan 4, 2021.
Children play a game as Myanmar celebrates its 73rd Independence Day on the outskirts of Yangon on Jan 4, 2021.
Men sort out a net on a fishing boat in the Bassac river in Phnom Penh on Jan 4, 2021.
Five-day-old lion cubs rest on the ground at Taigan safari park in Belogorsk, Crimea, on Jan 3, 2021.
HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing's Walter Roelants in action during stage 2 of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, on Jan 4, 2021
