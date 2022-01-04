Today in Pictures, Jan 4, 2022

First day of school, office workers back in CBD, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

First day of school for Primary 1 students at Punggol Cove Primary School, January 4, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ONG WEE JIN
Crowds of office workers were back in the Central Business District on January 3, 2022, the first working day of 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
A child proceeding to wait for his jab after registering for his Covid-19 vaccination at Woodlands Galaxy Community Club on January 3, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
Children from Little Skool-House (At-Mountbatten-Square) play on their first day back at school on January 3, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/NG SOR LUAN
Devotees queue to enter the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple at Waterloo Street, January 3, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ALPHONSUS CHERN
People wade past an inundated lorry stuck in floodwaters in Lhoksukon, North Aceh on January 3, 2022, following heavy rainfall in the region. PHOTO: AFP
People take part in a traditional water war festival that is held for strengthening the bond and believed to clean their souls, at a village in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, January 1, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. PHOTO: ANTARA FOTO VIA REUTERS
A person crosses a street amid a snowstorm in Washington on January 3, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
People participate in a snowball fight, organized by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association, on the National Mall in Washington, with the Capitol in the background, January 3, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A picture released by Telam news agency showing an aerial view of a huge underwater image of the face of late Argentine Diego Armando Maradona drawn at the bottom of a pool as a tribute to the football star, at Balneario 12 beach club, right by the beach in Mar del Plata, about 400 km south of Buenos Aires, on January 3, 2022. PHOTO: TELAM VIA AFP

