Today in Pictures, Jan 4, 2020

Waterlogging topples heritage tree at Fort Canning Park, preparations for Chinese New Year underway at Chinatown, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
49 min ago
Workers removing a fallen 22m-tall heritage tree at Fort Canning Hill on Jan 3, 2021. Intense rainfall over the first two days of the new year toppled the tree on Saturday morning, as it became a casualty of soil failure caused by waterlogging.
Workers removing a fallen 22m-tall heritage tree at Fort Canning Hill on Jan 3, 2021. Intense rainfall over the first two days of the new year toppled the tree on Saturday morning, as it became a casualty of soil failure caused by waterlogging. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
Year of the Ox decorations for Chinese New Year are seen being unloaded at Chinatown on Jan 3, 2020.
Year of the Ox decorations for Chinese New Year are seen being unloaded at Chinatown on Jan 3, 2020. THE STRAITS TIMES/ARIFFIN JAMAR
Two women gather in front of a destroyed home in Petrinja, on Jan 2 , 2021, four days after a catastrophic earthquake, magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale, hit Petrinja and its surroundings.
Two women gather in front of a destroyed home in Petrinja, on Jan 2 , 2021, four days after a catastrophic earthquake, magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale, hit Petrinja and its surroundings. PHOTO: AFP
People play over foamy discharge caused by pollutants, as it mixes with the surf at Marina beach in Chennai on Jan 3, 2021.
People play over foamy discharge caused by pollutants, as it mixes with the surf at Marina beach in Chennai on Jan 3, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian fisherman pulls out his net from the sea amid heavy morning fog, on Gaza City's waterfront on Jan 3, 2021.
A Palestinian fisherman pulls out his net from the sea amid heavy morning fog, on Gaza City's waterfront on Jan 3, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
South Korean divers wearing traditional Korean hanbok dress wave their hands in an aquarium to a child during an event to celebrate the New Year at Lotte World Aquarium in Seoul on Jan 3, 2021.
South Korean divers wearing traditional Korean hanbok dress wave their hands in an aquarium to a child during an event to celebrate the New Year at Lotte World Aquarium in Seoul on Jan 3, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A photo taken on Jan 2, 2021 shows people reading books in a library with a mirrored ceiling in Shaoyang, in China's central Hunan province.
A photo taken on Jan 2, 2021 shows people reading books in a library with a mirrored ceiling in Shaoyang, in China's central Hunan province.PHOTO: AFP
People watch the sunrise from Mow Cop Castle in Mow Cop, Britain, Jan 2, 2021.
People watch the sunrise from Mow Cop Castle in Mow Cop, Britain, Jan 2, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud soars through the air during his first competition jump of the third event of the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament (Vierschanzentournee) in Innsbruck, Austria, on Jan 3, 2021.
Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud soars through the air during his first competition jump of the third event of the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament (Vierschanzentournee) in Innsbruck, Austria, on Jan 3, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Groundstaff work on the pitch as snow falls ahead of the English Premier League football match between West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal at The Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, central England, on Jan 2, 2021.
Groundstaff work on the pitch as snow falls ahead of the English Premier League football match between West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal at The Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, central England, on Jan 2, 2021.PHOTO: AFP