The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Jan 31, 2024
Firemen extinguishing a massive fire in Nairobi, displaced Palestinians fleeing from southern Gaza, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/yyLg
Firemen and bystanders extinguish a fire in the Makadara area of Nairobi on Jan 30. At least two people have been severely injured and big areas of property destroyed according to Kenya Red Cross.
PHOTO : AFP
An Israeli battle tank is deployed to guard a position as displaced Palestinians flee from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Jan 30, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
PHOTO : AFP
Guizer Jarl Richard Moar (L) poses with members of the Up Helly Aa 'Jarl Squad' onboard their Galley ship 'Ethena', before parading through the streets of in Lerwick, Shetland Islands on Jan 31 before the Up Helly Aa festival later in the day.
PHOTO : AFP
A Burkina Faso's supporter, costumed, gestures ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match between Mali and Burkina Faso at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Jan 30.
PHOTO : AFP
Indian school children throws rose flower petals over a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi to pay their tribute on the death anniversary of the Indian founding father, in Chennai on Jan 30. The death anniversary of Gandhi, who is widely known in India as Bapu (father), is also observed as Martyrs' Day in the country.
PHOTO : AFP
Rescuers retrieve the carcass of a stranded fin whale in Christchurch on Jan 29. The whale, which had been stranded off the coast of Moncks Bay on Jan 28, died in the early morning.
PHOTO : AFP
South Korea players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout against Saudi Arabia in the AFC Asian Cup - Round of 16 match in Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar on Jan 30.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A dancer waits backstage before performing her classical variation during a run through on stage during the first day of the 52nd Prix de Lausanne at the Theatre de Beaulieu, in Lausanne, Switzerland on Jan 29. Launched in 1973, the Prix de Lausanne is an international dance competition for young dancers aged 15 to 18.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Members of the Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school perform during the street rehearsal ahead of the 2024 traditional Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan 30.
PHOTO ; AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top