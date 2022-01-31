Today in Pictures, Jan 31, 2022

A girl is sent airborne while sledding down a snow covered hill in the USA, people pose for photos outside the upside-down house, in Guatavita, near Bogota and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A girl is sent airborne while sledding down a snow covered hill in the South Boston neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, USA, January 30, 2022. Boston's Logan Airport recorded 59.7 cm with some area towns recording more than 61cm. EPA-EFE
People pose for photos outside the upside-down house, in Guatavita, near Bogota, on January 29, 2022. The house was designed by its Austrian owner Fritz Schall. AFP
People visit a shopping mall decorated with lanterns ahead of the Lunar New Year in Jakarta on January 30, 2022, which ushers in the Year of the Tiger on February 1. AFP
An attendant pours coffee as a robot makes a fresh pot in a waiting area within the closed-loop ‘bubble’ at the Taizicheng train station, created as a preventative measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Zhangjakou on January 29, 2022, ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. AFP
Spain's Rafael Nadal lifts the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy following his victory against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 31, 2022. AFP
A view shows the Eiffel Tower lit up in blue to mark the French presidency of the European Union, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Paris, France, January 30, 2022. REUTERS
Africa Cup of Nations (Quarter Final) - Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde, Cameroon on January 30, 2022. Senegal fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS
Indian presidential guards take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2022. REUTERS
Workers clean the beach near Repsol's La Pampilla refinery after the recent oil spill that has caused an ecological disaster on the coast of Lima, in Ventanilla, Peru January 29, 2022. REUTERS
Ski Jumping - Ski Jumping World Cup 2022 in Willingen, Germany on January 29, 2022.
Slovenia's Nika Prevc in action. REUTERS
Youths play soccer along a beach as the sun sets in Banda Aceh on January 30, 2022. AFP
Visitors at the S.E.A. Aquarium in Sentosa on January 30, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ KELVIN CHNG

