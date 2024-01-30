The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Jan 30, 2024
A participant brandishes a stick with fireworks in Spain, ice hockey action from the Winter Youth Olympic Games in South Korea, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/GcyN
A participant dressed up as a demon brandishes a stick with fireworks among revellers during the traditional Correfoc (fire-run) festival in Palma de Mallorca on Jan 28. The Correfoc is a night of revelry in which participants dress up as demons and devils, and run through the streets scaring people with fire and fireworks.
PHOTO : AFP
Czech Republic's goalkeeper Jan Larys (L) and Petr Hanys (C) attempting to clear the puck as the USA scores during the ice hockey men's 6-on-6 tournament preliminary round during the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon ON Jan 29.
PHOTO : AFP
Pugs take part in the American Kennel Club's annual Meet the Breeds event at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York on Jan 28.
PHOTO : AFP
Displaced Palestinian children play near the Palestinian-Egyptian border in Rafah camp, southern Gaza Strip on Jan 29. Since October 2023, up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A butcher cutting meat at a market in Shenyang, in China's northeastern Liaoning province.
PHOTO : AFP
A supporter reacts ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match between Senegal and Ivory Coast at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro on Jan 29.
PHOTO : AFP
A taxi drivers holds a smoke flare as he takes part at a demonstration "snail operation" called by the four federations of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, against transport tariffs set by health insurance company, in Bordeaux, south-western France, on Jan 29.
PHOTO : AFP
Spectators watch a bullfight at the Monumental Plaza de Toros Mexico in Mexico City on Jan 28. Bullfighting resumed on Sunday in Mexico City after the Supreme Court revoked an earlier suspension.
PHOTO : AFP
Children travel on a van as they return from school on the outskirts of Talagang, some 170 kilometres from Islamabad on Jan 29.
PHOTO : AFP
An image taken with a slow shutter speed shows students rehearsing a dragon dance during a rehearsal for a Chinese New Year performance in Beijing, China on Jan 28. Students from Henan Village Primary School rehearsed their lion and dragon dance performance for the coming Chinese New Year.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top