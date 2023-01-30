Today in Pictures, Jan 30, 2023

International Festival of the Masquerade Games in Pernik, Bulgaria, Annual Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade in Los Angeles, California, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
Dancers, known as Kukeri, wearing costumes perform during the International Festival of the Masquerade Games in Pernik, near Sofia on Jan 28, 2023. The three-day festival has participants wearing multi-coloured masks, covered with beads, ribbons and woolen tassels while the main dancer, ladened with bells to drive away sickness and evil spirits, sways like a wheat spikelet heavy with grain. PHOTO: AFP
Dogs Lizzie, William and Kathy attend the 124th annual Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Jan 28, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Anastasia, 4, stands next to an artwork of the famous street artist Tvboy in the town centre, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Bucha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine Jan 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Aerial view of the Mucajai river, at the Yanomami Indigenous Territory, state of Roraima, Brazil, on Jan 28, 2023. Cases of malnutrition and malaria in the region have skyrocketed in recent weeks, prompting the new leftist government of President Lula Inacio Lula da Silva to declare a health emergency. PHOTO: AFP
Children sit in a classroom at a school in the camp for internally displaced people of Farburo in the village of Adlale, near the city of Gode, Ethiopia, on Jan 11, 2023. The last five rainy seasons since the end of 2020 have failed, triggering the worst drought in four decades in Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya. PHOTO: AFP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after his victory against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 29, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Members of Sri Lankan military personnel take part in Independence Day parade rehearsal in Colombo on Jan 29, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A shows former leprosy patient Ali Saga displaying a prosthetic hand (R) as he compares it to his own hand inside his workshop in Tangerang, where he makes artificial limbs at affordable prices for people with disabilities. PHOTO: AFP

