The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Jan 3, 2024
Northern lights illuminating the sky above a Sami camp in Norway, a Japan Airlines passenger plane on fire in Tokyo, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
42 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/rPms
Reindeer standing against the backdrop of the northern lights (aurora borealis) at a Sami camp outside the village of Breivikeidet near Tromso, Norway, on Jan 1, 2024.
PHOTO : AFP
A Japan Airlines passenger plane on fire after colliding with a coast guard aircraft on the tarmac at Tokyo International Airport in Haneda on Jan 2.
PHOTO : AFP
Balinese Hindus making their way back from a ceremony on the beach in the Kerobokan district on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Jan 3, 2024.
PHOTO : AFP
An aerial photo of capsized boats in the harbour of the city of Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture, on Jan 3, 2024, after a major 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in the prefecture on New Year's Day.
PHOTO : AFP
An aerial view of caravans surrounded by floodwater at Rayford Caravan Park in Stratford-upon-Avon, central England, on Jan 3, 2024, after the River Avon burst its banks following Storm Henk, which brought strong winds and heavy rain across much of the country.
PHOTO : AFP
A worker checking LED lights meant for export at a factory in Ruichang, in China's Jiangxi province, on Jan 3, 2024.
PHOTO : AFP
Visitors on Jan 2, 2024, looking at Christian V's Crown (left) and the Queen's Crown on display at Rosenborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark. The crowns were last used at Christian VIII's anointing in 1840.
PHOTO : AFP
A man getting out of the icy sea after winter swimming in Helsinki, Finland, on Jan 2, 2024. Finland is experiencing cold weather, with almost minus 40 deg C in the north and minus 15 deg C in the capital Helsinki.
PHOTO : AFP
A homeless man wrapped in a quilt sleeping on the roadside during a cold winter morning in New Delhi on Jan 2, 2024.
PHOTO : AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top