Today in Pictures, Jan 3, 2024

Northern lights illuminating the sky above a Sami camp in Norway, a Japan Airlines passenger plane on fire in Tokyo, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Reindeer standing against the backdrop of the northern lights (aurora borealis) at a Sami camp outside the village of Breivikeidet near Tromso, Norway, on Jan 1, 2024. PHOTO : AFP
A Japan Airlines passenger plane on fire after colliding with a coast guard aircraft on the tarmac at Tokyo International Airport in Haneda on Jan 2. PHOTO : AFP
Balinese Hindus making their way back from a ceremony on the beach in the Kerobokan district on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Jan 3, 2024. PHOTO : AFP
An aerial photo of capsized boats in the harbour of the city of Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture, on Jan 3, 2024, after a major 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in the prefecture on New Year's Day. PHOTO : AFP
An aerial view of caravans surrounded by floodwater at Rayford Caravan Park in Stratford-upon-Avon, central England, on Jan 3, 2024, after the River Avon burst its banks following Storm Henk, which brought strong winds and heavy rain across much of the country. PHOTO : AFP
A worker checking LED lights meant for export at a factory in Ruichang, in China's Jiangxi province, on Jan 3, 2024. PHOTO : AFP
Visitors on Jan 2, 2024, looking at Christian V's Crown (left) and the Queen's Crown on display at Rosenborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark. The crowns were last used at Christian VIII's anointing in 1840. PHOTO : AFP
A man getting out of the icy sea after winter swimming in Helsinki, Finland, on Jan 2, 2024. Finland is experiencing cold weather, with almost minus 40 deg C in the north and minus 15 deg C in the capital Helsinki. PHOTO : AFP
A homeless man wrapped in a quilt sleeping on the roadside during a cold winter morning in New Delhi on Jan 2, 2024. PHOTO : AFP

